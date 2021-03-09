VVS Laxman Says Suryakumar Yadav Is A 'perfect Role Model' After Maiden India Call-up

Former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman has heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav for having earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team and said that the elegant batsman is a perfect role model for the youngsters. Surya has been picked in Team India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England that gets underway this Friday.

'He is a great role model for youngsters': Suryakumar Yadav

"He deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly - because all positive run-getters in first-class cricket expect to get into the Indian team - but it is difficult. There is so much quality, so much talent, and so much competition, but what did Suryakumar do? - he goes back to first-class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians - he is a positive run-getter," said Laxman while speaking on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"He plays in tough situations and wins the match and that's what you expect from a player. Ultimately there is a saying which my coach taught me early on, 'If the selectors are not opening the door, break open the door!', the only way you can do that is by your performance - we're not sure if he will get to play in the playing XI but he definitely deserves a spot in the squad of that T20 Indian team," he added.

The five-match Test series

After a gruelling four-match Test series, the focus now shifts towards the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series assumes great significance with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in India. The T20I series will begin on March 12 and subsequent matches will be played with a gap of two days. All five matches will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While there is no official announcement yet, crowds are expected to be allowed in the Motera for the matches as they have been allowed for the two Tests that were contested at that venue.

(With ANI Inputs)