VVS Laxman Shows Behind-the-scenes Footage Of Team India's 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' Dance: WATCH

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian ODI squad claimed a 2-1 series victory against a strong South African side on Tuesday after winning the series decider in New Delhi by seven wickets. India displayed dominance over the Proteas team in the first innings by restricting them to just 99 runs and chasing down the target with over 30 overs remaining in the game. The entire Indian team erupted with celebrations while receiving the winner’s trophy and later displayed their dance moves.

WATCH: Team India's celebrations after SA series win

In a video shared by India’s coach for the series VVS Laxman on Twitter, the Indian players can be seen dancing on the popular track, ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’. Skipper Dhawan can be witnessed teaching steps to the players standings behind him before all of them come together to do the steps. Laxman shared the video on Twitter with an interesting caption, where he praised Dhawan for leading the squad both on and off the field.

“@SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well. Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra,” Laxman wrote in the tweet. The video went viral on social media as soon as it was uploaded by the coach on Tuesday night. As of now, the video has been retweeted more than 2000 times and has received over 31,000 likes. Reacting to the tweet, Indian cricket fans put out many interesting reactions.

. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well.

Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BYqk14cXbd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2022

Internet reacts to Team India’s dance after ODI series win against South Africa

Good to see the strong bonding specially among juniors and Seniors !! — Abhi (@Abhishe80506785) October 11, 2022

Unbridled, fun after clinching series by 2-1. — Deepak Mishra (@Deepakm56154500) October 12, 2022

The best bench strength of all time. Can not believe this class of wining series. All the very best Team India. — Manas Kumar Nayak (@MsKrNk) October 11, 2022

Look at Sanju samson that's why I always like it he's real gem of a person ♥️ — Rajkumar 🇮🇳 (@ParthShukla0198) October 11, 2022

Har group me ek banda aisa hona chahiye 😂😍 — Shubham_Srivastava (@4u_shubh365) October 11, 2022

A closer look at Team India's 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan was appointed as the leader of the ODI squad against South Africa, as regular captain Rohit Sharma travelled to Australia with the T20I squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. In the absence of the mainstays, BCCI provided chance to many youngsters during the ODI series. The three-match ODI series saw players like Shahbaz Ahmed and Ruturaj Gaikwad making their ODI debuts, while players like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav proved their worth with enthralling performances.

The series kicked off with a nine-wicket loss for India in the opening game as they managed to score 240/8 while chasing 250 runs in the rain-reduced 40 over-per-side match. India made a stellar comeback in the 2nd ODI by chasing down 279 runs with seven wickets in hand and over four overs remaining in the game. The Men In Blue completed a 2-1 series victory after winning the 3rd ODI by seven wickets on Tuesday.