VVS Laxman Signals Six As Pant Smacks Deepak Chahar; Pacer Shows His Displeasure; WATCH

The Indian cricket team is currently gearing up for the Aisa Cup 2022 tournament, which will get underway this weekend in the UAE. The team held a net practice session on Thursday evening, in order to prepare for their campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 29. Towards the end of the session, Team India’s interim coach VVS Laxman gave the task of hitting Deepak Chahar for as many runs as possible to the explosive wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

Deepak Chahar opposes VVS Laxman's decision

As per an exclusive video shared by an Indian cricket journalist, Chahar was then seen setting hypothetical field placements before bowling the deliveries to Pant. While the 34-year-old youngster missed a couple of deliveries, he soon hit Chahar for maximums. Towards the end of the task, Pant dislodged the ball yet again with an explosive shot as coach Laxman signalled for a six.

However, Chahar was seen opposing the decision of the head coach, before both players got involved in friendly banter. It is pertinent to mention that the 30-year-old all-rounder is one of the standby players for India in the Asia Cup 2022. He recently made his comeback to international cricket after being on the sidelines for a few months due to an injury.

Watch the friendly banter between Rishabh Pant and Deepak Chahar:

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & others return to Team India for Asia Cup 2022

On the other hand, Pant was rested for the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe and will now return to the national team. During his last T20I assignment, Pant hammered 115 runs in four innings that he played. He scored the maximum of 44 runs in an innings, while his overall strike rate stood at 141.97. Alongside Pant, skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli are the top Indian players who have returned to the squad for the Asia Cup 2022.

India’s full squad for Asia Cup 2022

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan;

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar