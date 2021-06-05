VVS Laxman Suggests Change In Rules Of Test Cricket To Balance Advantages For Both Teams

Former India international VVS Laxman has revealed the one thing he would like to have changed in Test cricket. Laxman, while speaking to Sportstar, said that he would like to do away with tosses in Test cricket, particularly for the first match of a series. Laxman said that visiting teams should be given an option to choose in the first match of the Test series in order to counterbalance the home advantage enjoyed by hosts. The comment comes amidst the declining popularity of the oldest format of the game.

Laxman asked when hosts anyway enjoy the advantage of home conditions then why not give something to the touring teams? The Hyderabad cricketer said that visiting teams should be given the advantage of toss, at least in the first game of a series in order to balance the encounter. Laxman also added that performing in the first game for any visiting team becomes difficult and if the toss rule is done away with and the touring captain is allowed to choose what they want to do, it will act as a counterbalance and make the contest evenly placed.

Laxman disagrees with tweaking the format

Laxman, however, said that he would not like any drastic changes to be made in Test cricket despite calls from a section of the cricket fraternity to tweak the format to make it more interesting. Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar had earlier said that he would like Test matches to be played on two different tracks. Tendulkar had suggested that there should be two pitches in every Test match - seaming track for the first two innings and turning surface for the remaining two innings, in order to make it even for everyone involved.

The Indian team is currently in the United Kingdom for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final and the subsequent Test series against England. The Virat Kohli-led team is undergoing quarantine at the on-site hotel in Southampton, where the side is slated to lock horns against New Zealand, starting June 18 to decide the first-ever Test champion of the world.

IMAGE: PTI