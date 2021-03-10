VVS Laxman Urges Virat Kohli To Play 'freely' Against England, Not Take Up 'anchor Role'

With India and England ready to square-off in five T20I matches from Friday, former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman opined on skipper Virat Kohli's recent performance in the Test series urging him to go and play 'freely', instead of taking up the role of an 'anchor' in the Team.

Giving credit to England's fast bowling line-up, Laxman remarked that Kohli needed to go 'all out to express himself', saying that he was most 'dangerous' when he played with freedom. "I definitely think it's a strong fast bowling unit as far as England is concerned because they have got a lot of variations; they've got pace in the form of Mark Wood and Archer. Good death bowling options in the form of Jordan; Ben Stokes can be their all-rounder. But their spin department looks a little weak compared to their fast bowling department," said VVS Laxman on Star Sports show Game Plan.

"I feel that Kohli is a class batsman, he's an outstanding batsman and with depth and quality in the Indian batting line-up, I think he should go and express himself. It's not necessary for him to play the anchor role, because we know that he's a stroke player. If he plays with positive intent, if he plays his high percentage shots, not only his strike rate will be high, but his consistency also will be there for everyone to see -- he's a match-winner," he said.

"With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings, and then you have got Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, I think they have a lot of depth. So, Kohli should go out and express himself and play with a lot of freedom, and that's when he's very dangerous," Laxman added.

"With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the innings, and then you have got Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, I think they have a lot of depth. So, Kohli should go out and express himself and play with a lot of freedom, and that's when he's very dangerous," Laxman added.

Notably, Kolhi had a lukewarm run in the India Vs England Test series accumulating only 172 runs, including two half-centuries across the six innings. However, the 32-year-old currently holds the highest run-scorer in the world in the T20Is format having amassed 2928 runs.

After a gruelling four-match Test series, India and England will not shift focus towards the shortest format of the game. Battling it out in five T20I matches, all fixtures will be hosted at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match is scheduled to be played on March 12 from 7:00 PM (IST) with subsequent matches being played with a gap of two days.