VVS Laxman Wants Vihari, Ashwin To Play In 4th Test, Backs Rahane Despite Poor Form

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has backed the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari in the fourth Test against England to provide an extra batting option further down the order. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Laxman indicated that Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri will consider playing an extra batsman for the penultimate Test of the ongoing series in England, as he suggested adding Vihari and Ashwin's names in the final XI. Laxman said he would choose Vihari over spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin in place of pacer Ishant Sharma.

"If there is one department which has not played to its potential or performed to its potential is batting department because in all the three Test matches I felt the middle-order was overly dependent on KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to get runs. So, I definitely feel playing that extra batsman will be something which I am sure Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will be thinking about, and also I would still go for Ashwin keeping in mind the pitch we may get at The Oval. And historically I have seen, whenever I have played at The Oval, as the match progresses the wicket tends to become drier, which can definitely get Ashwin into action," Laxman opined while talking about Team India's combination for the next Test.

"I would like Hanuma Vihari to be batting number six as that strengthens the middle-order and Rishabh Pant batting at number seven and then Ravichandran Ashwin at eight. Three fast bowlers would be (Mohammed) Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah, and (Mohammed) Siraj," Laxman added.

Laxman predicts strong comeback for Rahane

Laxman further said that Ajinkya Rahane hasn't performed to his full potential but backed the Indian vice-captain to make a strong comeback in the next match. Laxman said he would not even think about excluding Rahane from the team at the moment given his role as one of the core batsmen.

The five-match series between India and England is currently poised at 1-1 after the Virat Kohli-led side was humiliated at Headingley in the third Test. Following a draw in the first match, India was able to take the series lead thanks to some incredible bowling efforts at Lord's. India, on the other hand, lost the plot at Headingley, losing the match by an innings and 76 runs, providing England the much-needed series equalising win.

Image: PTI

