'Score Big, Put Pressure': VVS Laxman's Advice To Virat & Co. Ahead Of Test Series

After the men in blue suffered a white-wash against the Kiwis in the ODI series, Veteran Indian batsman VVS Laxman coined a piece of advice for Team India to gain an advantage in Tests. India is set to take on the hosts in a two-match Test series that begins on February 21 in Wellington. Before the commencement of the Test, India and New Zealand contested in a three-day practice match that ended in a draw.

India clinched the T20 series 5-0 by completely dominating the hosts, however, New Zealand got the payback in the ODIs by whitewashing India in the ODIs.

Speaking on a cricket show, Laxman stated that young openers, who did not have a good ODI series will face a challenge. He cited the inexperience of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. Furthermore, the cricket great advised the team to score big in order to put pressure on the hosts.

“The biggest challenge will be for the young openers. Mayank Agarwal did not have a great ODI series, he also bagged a pair with India A. And then, whether it is Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill, they are inexperienced. If we have to put pressure on the home team in their own conditions, you have to score big in the first innings. A lot will depend on how they counter the new ball attack of New Zealand,” Laxman said.

India is facing certain issues with their fluctuating batting order as regular openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma out of the squad due to injuries. Moreover, the team management’s decision of not including KL Rahul in the Tests comes more like a shock.

The two-match Test series

The first Test match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

