VVS Laxman's Special Gesture Towards Uganda's U-19 World Cup Team Wins Hearts; See Pics

The India U19 team is currently on a roll in the ongoing U 19 World Cup having reached the quarterfinal stage of the tournament. The boys in Blue topped Group B having won all their three matches on the league stage. India U19 will next take on Bangladesh U19 in the quarterfinal as they look to avenge their 2020 U-19 World Cup final's defeat.

India U19 will be entering the contest on the back of the crushing win over Uganda U19 in the previous match. The India U19 vs Uganda U19 match witnessed the boys in blue handing their opponent 326 runs defeating the biggest of the tournament so far.

VVS Laxman visits Uganda U-19 locker room

Following the completion of the India vs Uganda cricket match, the National Cricket Academy head and member of the coaching staff, VVS Laxman decided to visit the Uganda U19 Cricket team's locker room and shared a valuable piece of advice with the team. The pics of the visit were shared by Uganda Cricket Association on his official Twitter handle.

Indian Legend @VVSLaxman281 visited our camp yesterday after the game and gave some advise to the boys after our game aganist India U-19. Thank you Laxman Bhai.#Cheer4BabyCricketCranes pic.twitter.com/o35UV3x5TD — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) January 23, 2022

India U19 vs Uganda U19 match highlights

Uganda U19 team won the toss and elected to field in the match which took at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. With most of the players out due to COVID-19, Nishant Sindhu led the team in the match against Uganda. Batting first, India U19 lost opener Harnoor Singh followed by stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu early.

After losing two wickets early, it was Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa who took charge and sent Uganda bowlers for a leather hunt. Bawa along with Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 206 runs for the third wicket against Uganda. Dinesh Bana and Aneeshwar Gautam also played cameos of 22 and 12 to help India cross the 400-run mark.

Uganda U19 on the other hand kept on losing wickets at regular wickets and in the end, the side was bowled out for 79 inside 20 overs. For India, stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu returned with four wickets. Team India is likely to be boosted by the return of its skipper, Yash Dhull, and the other 5 first-choice players for the all-important fixture after being sidelined during the group stage due to COVID-19.