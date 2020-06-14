'Pioneers Of A Generation': VVS Laxman Lauds Veteran Players Wasim Jaffer & Murali Kartik

VVS Laxman hailed two of his former Indian team-mates as well as good friends Wasim Jaffer and Murali Kartik on social media. Laxman and Kartik have been a part of a few of India's successful triumphs including the drawn Test series in Australia in 2003/04 and the historic ODI as well as Test series win on Pakistan soil in the same season. Jaffer was a part of the 2006 Indian Test squad led by Rahul Dravid that had won their first-ever Test series on the Caribbean soil after a long wait of 35 years.

'Pioneers of a generation': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman mentioned that the duo did not play for India as much as they should have, but the veteran Test batsman and the left-arm spinner extended their romance with the sport through Ranji Trophy and county cricket respectively. The former Hyderabadi batsman then mentioned that the two cricketers are the pioneers of a generation that chose to write its own cricketing destiny.

They didn’t play for India as much as they should have, but @WasimJaffer14 and @kartikmurali extended their romance with the sport through Ranji Trophy and county cricket respectively. They are the pioneers of a generation which chose to write its own cricketing destiny. pic.twitter.com/KulEPmKQLg — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 14, 2020

Wasim Jaffer's illustrious cricketing career

The veteran batsman has represented India in 31 Tests and two One Day Internationals between 2000 to 2008. He has amassed close to 2,000 Test runs (1,944) with five centuries and 11 half-centuries. Meanwhile, the stylish Mumbai batsman has had a successful first-class as well as List-A career. The 42-year-old has scored close to 20,000 runs (19,211) in 256 first-class games which include 57 tons and 89 fifties while he has amassed 4,849 runs in 118 List-A games including 10 hundreds and 33 fifties. He had announced his retirement from all forms of the game in March 2020.

Murali Kartik's career at the highest level

In his international career from 2000 to 2007, Kartik had featured in eight Test matches and 37 One Day Internationals for India. As he could not succeed in cementing his place in the national side due to tough competition from other spinners as well as individual performances, he decided to focus on County cricket where he played for teams like Lancashire, Middlesex, Somerset, Surrey, etc.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer has also played in IPL as well. He had represented three teams in the cash-rich league - Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (2008-2010), the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (2011-2012), three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (2013), and Kings XI Punjab (2014) where they had finished as the finalists.

