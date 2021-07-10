Wahab Riaz Deported From UK Amidst Ongoing White-ball Series Between Pakistan And England

Pakistani fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has been deported from England, where he is slated to take part in the inaugural edition of The Hundred tournament. According to reports, Riaz has been deported from England due to visa-related issues as he did not have a work permit that would have allowed him to take part in the franchise league. Reports suggest that Riaz will re-apply for a work visa so he could visit England to participate in The Hundred. The 36-year-old cricketer was picked by Trent Rockers as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has pulled himself out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

The inaugural edition of The Hundred is scheduled to take place between July 21 and August 21 in England, where players from all over the world have been picked to take part. The competition will see eight teams representing the cities from across the country, including two that are based out of London. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 disease forced the England Cricket Board (ECB) to postpone the start of The Hundred.

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz recently expressed disappointment over his exclusion from Pakistan's white-ball team that has travelled to England for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is. While speaking to the media about his exclusion from the side, the left-arm pacer said the selectors might have their reasons but performances of players should be rewarded, referring to his good run in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan suffers humiliating loss

Pakistan on Thursday suffered a humiliating defeat in the hands of a third-string England side that had been assembled a day before the start of the first ODI after COVID-19 infiltrated the main squad. England's newly-capped bowler Saqib Mahmood proved lethal against world-class Pakistani batsmen as he provided an early breakthrough by picking up two wickets in the first over of the game. Pakistan lost the match by 9 wickets as England batters comfortably chased down a low target of 142 runs in just 21 overs.

(Image Credit: AP)

