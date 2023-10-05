'Waiting For IND V PAK': Jemimah Rodrigues Trolls Dani Wyatt After She Tries To Mock India

The clash between England and New Zealand not only marked the commencement of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup but also served as a nostalgic rematch of the dramatic 2019 World Cup final. In that unforgettable encounter, England clinched victory via the boundary count rule after the match ended in a thrilling tie. However, New Zealand took perfect revenge this time by thrashing England. The Kiwis won by 9 wickets.

Jemimah Rodrigues' perfect response to Dani Wyatt's tweet

What caught the attention of cricket fans and pundits worldwide was the notable absence of spectators in the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium's stands, especially in the first half. The sight of the grandiose stadium with large sections of empty seats during a marquee event like the World Cup opener raised questions and stirred a controversy.

Amidst the discussions surrounding the empty stands, England women's team player Danielle Wyatt took to her social media platform, seemingly attempting to mock the situation. Her post sparked reactions from cricket enthusiasts, including Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who responded with a sharp retort.

Rodrigues, known for her formidable batting skills, didn't hold back as she humorously reminded Wyatt of the forthcoming clash between India and Pakistan. This much-anticipated encounter, scheduled to be held at the same venue on October 14, is expected to draw a full house, given the intense rivalry and fervor it generates among the cricket fans.

Waiting for the India v Pakistan game 😁 https://t.co/RBNOR2JDtt — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 5, 2023

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 progresses, cricket enthusiasts remain hopeful that the fervor of the tournament will overcome any initial challenges, and the world will witness thrilling matches and packed stadiums, culminating in the crowning of a new world champion. The empty stands at the opening match serve as a reminder of the unique circumstances faced by sports events worldwide and the ever-evolving dynamics of cricket fandom.

