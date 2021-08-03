'Want Ben Stokes To Be Okay': Joe Root Supports Teammate Ahead Of India Vs Eng Test Series

The five-match India vs England Test series will get underway at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, August 4. This will be the first test outing for Virat Kohli and co post the World Test Championship final loss to New Zealand and the team will be eager to make a promising start in the opening match. On the other hand, England will be looking to settle the score against the Indians after they handed them a series defeat when the team visited India in February and March this year.

Ahead of Ind vs Eng Test series, England suffered a major setback when their star all-rounder Ben Stokes decided to take a break from all forms of cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month. The ECB has earlier extended its support to the all-rounder and now Test skipper Joe Root has also backed the all-rounder's decision to take a break.

Ben Stokes mental health: Joe Root lends support to his teammate

The absence of Ben Stokes from the upcoming Ind vs Eng Test series will be a major blow for the home team but skipper Joe Root is clear that there are more important things in life and that Stokes has the full support of everyone involved in the England set-up. While speaking to Espncricinfo Root said "From my point of view, I just want my friend to be okay. Anyone who knows Ben knows he always puts other people first. Now is an opportunity for him to put himself first, to take time to look after himself and get to a good place again."

"Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing."



We're all with you, Stokesy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HmEzmCxvw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2021

"I had a conversation with Ben and that's when I found out. The call will stay between the two of us but for me, it was hard to see a friend like that. More than anything, I just want him to be okay. I think throughout this it's important for people to respect his privacy to give him the best chance to deal with this in his own way."

He further said "Cricket has to be a secondary thought. It's a long way down the line and he should take as much time as he needs. He's got my full support on that and he's been assured he's got the full support of the ECB on that. And certainly, he's got the whole team's support. More than anything, we just want Ben to be okay. He's got everyone behind him."

India vs England test series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series will get underway from August 4. As per the schedule, Trent Bridge will host the first Test from August 4-8, while Lord's will be hosting the second Test from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests (September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Image :AP