'Wanted To Lift Him By His Collar': Ashwin Recalls Infamous 2014 Raina-McCullum Run-out

Suresh Raina's 'video-game' like innings against Kings XI Punjab - now known as Punjab Kings - during IPL 2014 in the qualifier 2 still gives goosebumps to CSK fans. Chasing a massive target of 227 set by Punjab, Suresh Raina had gone berserk and set the Wankhede stadium on fire from the first ball. When Suresh Raina was batting it was looking like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will chase the huge total within 20 overs, however, a bizarre mix-up among New Zealand player Brendon McCullum and Suresh Raina derailed the run-chase of CSK. Now, CSK's former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a conversation with Suresh Raina during a Facebook live chat recalled the incident and revealed how angry he felt after the run-out.

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls Suresh Raina and Brendon McCullum's bizarre run-out

Suresh Raina joined his former team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin in a Facebook Live Chat and recalled the CSK vs PBKS qualifier 2 match of IPL 2014 which was an epic thriller. During the Facebook Live Chat, Ashwin asks Raina, "You must remember the video-game match which was held in Mumbai when we were chasing almost 230 against Punjab and you played a video game of 6 overs as whosoever was bowling wherever they were bowling it was only going for fours and sixes."

Ashwin went to say that how angry he felt when there was a mix-up between Suresh Raina and Brendon McCullum as the CSK was in strong in a strong position while chasing a big target. "I can still remember at the top of the head I wanted to go and catch Bazz (Brendon McCullum) by his collar and lift him up as I was so angry. Because you (Suresh Rain) got run-out and the very next over Bazz got run-out."

During the qualifier 2 match in IPL 2014, Suresh Raina smashed 6 sixes and 12 fours in a knock of 87 in 25 balls before he was run out by rival captain George Bailey off the first ball post powerplay, which yielded 100 runs. Brendon McCullum, who is known for his big-hitting, was run out six overs later for 11 and from then on the CSK were left to play catch-up though captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni tried his best making an unbeaten 42 in 31 balls that narrowed the margin of defeat. In that match, Virender Sehwag played a blistering knock of 122 runs off 58 balls with the help of 12 fours and 8 sixes and later he was rewarded as the player of the match.

Raina & Ashwin Reveal MS Dhoni's Captaincy Secrets

During the Facebook Live Chat, Ravichandran Ashwin discussed Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni's batting exploits in the middle when they used to play for India. "When you and Mahi Bhai used to bat at 5 and 6 slots in One-Day game it was such an unforgiving place because many times you don't have many runs to show, you are hitting the ball and getting out, you are not stacking up the average, it's one of those thankless jobs and that is exactly where Mahi Bhai brilliance lies," said Ashwin.

(Image Credits: PTI/BCCI)