'Wants To Make Himself Unsackable': Ex-India Batter On Virat Kohli Quitting Test Captaincy

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has taken a shot at Virat Kohli following his sudden decision to resign as Test skipper on Saturday. Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the captaincy comes after India recently lost the three-match Test series in South Africa 1-2. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Test skipper.

Sanjay Manjrekar talks about Virat Kohli stepping down as Test skipper

Sanjay Manjrekar during the discussion reflected on Virat Kohli's decision to step down from captaincy in a short time. He said,

"I think, in some way, he wants to make himself unsackable as captain. When he gets that vibe that his captaincy is under threat, he tends to quit.”

He further added, "It’s come one after the other in a very short span of time - giving up the white-ball captaincy and IPL captaincy as well. This also was unexpected, but it is interesting that all these three resignations of important positions have come so quickly one after the other."

Virat Kohli's resignations from the captaincy comes on the back of issues between him and the BCCI. The exchange started following his resignation as the T20I skipper before the start of the T20 World Cup in 2021. After an early exit from the tournament, the BCCI then sacked Kohli from the ODI captaincy, handing over the reins in white-ball format to Rohit Sharma, which surprised everyone, especially with Kohli stating that he would like to lead the team in the ODI World Cup.

During the discussion, Manjrekar also stated that ever since the regime change in the BCCI also has something to do with all these important announcements that Virat has made.

He added, "Clearly, a guy who finds himself outside his comfort zone. Individually, his batting is not at its best. All that has just added up. He is not in a great space at the moment. These are all emotional decisions that one can understand."

Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper; Sourav Ganguly reacts to the decision

Following Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Test skipper, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to twitter and thanked the cricketer for his services.

He wrote, "Under Virat's leadership, Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and BCCI respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done."

With Virat Kohli gone, Rohit Sharma is the most likely candidate to become the new Test captain of India after being promoted to vice-captaincy recently.

Image: AP