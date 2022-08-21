Asia Cup: Waqar Younis Faces Flak Over IND Vs PAK Tweet, Fans Say 'your Team Is A Joke'

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis is receiving a lot of backlash on social media for a tweet in which he implied that the Indian top-order batters would be relieved to learn of Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. Younis turned to his official Twitter handle after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement confirming Afridi's ouster from the Asia Cup squad. Younis shared a tweet suggesting that Afridi's injury would be a big relief for Indian top-order batters.

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

It is significant to note that Afridi was lethal with the ball during the 2021 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. He dismissed India's top order cheaply to put Pakistan in a commanding position. Afridi's new-ball bowling enabled Pakistan to defeat India for the first time in a World Cup match. Younis' post also refers to the same T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India.

The post did not go down well with Indian fans, who took to the comment section to brutally troll the former Pakistan team head coach.

Every day is not sunday — Manthan Patel (@Manthan9094) August 20, 2022

A single players injury is making whole country cricket and and their fans losing hopes on a tournament!!



Clearly shows the bench strength and quality of a team 😂😂



U should be able to have confidence that u can win even without ur best players which I'm not seeing here😂 — harsha (@tangudu_harsha) August 20, 2022

I am sure you guys have other bowlers as well not just for Indian batsmen but for other teams competing? No?



Or you are trying to suggest that Shaheen is all you have and that he is good only with the new ball and just against Indians? — Mudit Jain, IRS (@MuditJainIRS) August 20, 2022

You are mistaken waqar sir ... He saved himself from getting thrashed this time... When India will thrash Pakistan then Shaheen will be smilling siitng at home... For aap uski wo tainting smile dekhna — Gurpal singh (@gurpals007) August 20, 2022

Great, build on this slowly so that defeat against India might not look bad 👍 — Susruth Sirupa (@SusruthS) August 20, 2022

Afridi has been ruled out of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad due to an injury that he sustained during a Test series against Sri Lanka in July. The 22-year-old is currently in the Netherlands with the Pakistani team. Afridi was scheduled to participate in the third one-day international against the Netherlands, but recent scans showed that he must take 4-6 weeks off before returning. Afridi will miss both the Asia Cup and the home series against England.

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on August 28.

2022 Asia Cup: Full squads

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (w icket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

(Image: AP)