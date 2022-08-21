Last Updated:

Asia Cup: Waqar Younis Faces Flak Over IND Vs PAK Tweet, Fans Say 'your Team Is A Joke'

Waqar Younis' post did not go down well with Indian fans, who took to the comments section to brutally troll the former Pakistan team head coach. 

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis is receiving a lot of backlash on social media for a tweet in which he implied that the Indian top-order batters would be relieved to learn of Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup. Younis turned to his official Twitter handle after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement confirming Afridi's ouster from the Asia Cup squad. Younis shared a tweet suggesting that Afridi's injury would be a big relief for Indian top-order batters. 

It is significant to note that Afridi was lethal with the ball during the 2021 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. He dismissed India's top order cheaply to put Pakistan in a commanding position. Afridi's new-ball bowling enabled Pakistan to defeat India for the first time in a World Cup match. Younis' post also refers to the same T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India.

The post did not go down well with Indian fans, who took to the comment section to brutally troll the former Pakistan team head coach. 

Afridi has been ruled out of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad due to an injury that he sustained during a Test series against Sri Lanka in July. The 22-year-old is currently in the Netherlands with the Pakistani team. Afridi was scheduled to participate in the third one-day international against the Netherlands, but recent scans showed that he must take 4-6 weeks off before returning. Afridi will miss both the Asia Cup and the home series against England.

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on August 28. 

2022 Asia Cup: Full squads

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (w   icket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

