Waqar Younis Promises To Quit As Pakistan Coach If Bowlers Don't Deliver Expected Results

Since last year, Pakistan cricket has been going through a major overhaul. The Pakistan cricket board changed a lot of its core leaders and even sacked skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in an effort to rejuvenate Pakistani cricket. The efforts also spanned to bringing back regular cricket matches to Pakistani soil after the terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Waqar Younis aims to be tough at himself as Pakistan cricket develops

Waqar Younis became the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team in October 2019 and according to a report by PTI, Younis is committed to making the most of his time at the helm of bowling development in the country. Talking to a YouTube channel, Younis mentioned that despite his contract being laid out for three years, if the former bowler feels that his performance is unsatisfactory, he will vacate his post.

Waqar Younis mentioned how he had some set targets in his mind and wants to develop a regular Test bowling lineup along with a white ball bowling lineup which will revolve according to the bowler's form. Younis also mentioned how he is excited to work with fresh young talents like Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. He also said that he will look at bowlers who perform well at the domestic level. It is only interesting to wonder if bowlers like Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir will be able to shine again under Younis. Wahab Riaz recently complained of being ignored by former head coach Mickey Arthur.

PSL 2020 cancelled

The PSL 2020 tournament was recently called off on the day of PSL 2020 semi-finals. The PCB had to make this sudden move as they had discovered that a player in the league had shown symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19. All the league's personnel were soon tested and not a single positive case emerged. The PSL will be completed at a time when the risks for the novel coronavirus have subsided.

