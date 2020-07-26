'We'll Set Our Own Bar': Waqar Says Pakistan Players Won't Copy Kohli's Fitness Standards

Waqar Younis has said that Pakistan will not copy Virat Kohli's fitness standards and instead set their own. Virat is arguably the fittest cricketer and one of the fittest athletes in the world. He has said that football megastar is an inspiration for him when it comes to fitness. In fact, when the batting sensation had become India's captain across all three formats in January 2017, he had revealed how difficult it was for him to compromise on his diet and lifestyle initially, but how it eventually helped him a lot on the field, especially while running between the wickets.

'We will set our own bar': Waqar Younis

While speaking to the media ahead of Pakistan's upcoming bilateral series against England, Waqar went on to say there is no doubt that there are too many cricketers who are fit and when one has to play all three formats, they have to maintain fitness standards. Younis then mentioned that the Indian skipper Kohli is one of the top athletes in the country but Pakistani players are not behind either. Giving examples of the Pakistani limited-overs skipper Babar Azam and young pace sensation Shaheen Afridi, the pace legend added that they will set their own bar with regards to fitness standards instead of copying someone else.

The Pakistani players were criticised for not giving too much importance to fitness earlier after Pakistan's World Cup 2019 league match loss at the hands of arch-rivals India. It so happened that the players were seen hanging out in a restaurant reportedly a night before the high-octane clash that unnecessarily created a scope of a 'Pizza-Burger' jibe. During the backend of the Indian innings, the then skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen yawning for which he was brutally trolled on social media.

Nonetheless, when Misbah-ul-Haq took over the reins from Mickey Arthur post the Men In Green's World Cup debacle, he had set high fitness standards and also asked the players to follow a strict diet as well.

