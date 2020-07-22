Coach Waqar Says Pakistan Have Moved On From Amir's Test Retirement; 'want To Utilize Him'

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis claimed that the side had 'moved on' from Muhammad Amir's sudden retirement from Tests and that the bowler was a crucial part of the team's plans in the future. Speedster Mohammad Amir, who had earlier pulled out of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series due to the birth of his second child, is all set to join the Pakistan squad soon. Amir will be replacing Haris Rauf in Pakistan's upcoming tour to England. Waqar Younis claimed that despite both Misbah and himself being unhappy with Amir's call to retire from the red-ball format, they were happy to welcome the pacer back into the side as they plan to 'utilize him' if he was up to the mark.

'Amir part of our white-ball cricket plans'

During an online media interaction, Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis revealed the side's plans for Ami, who would be joining the side in England soon. Pointing out at Amir's experience, Waqar said that it would prove to be crucial for Pakistan and that they had plans to utilize him if he was up to the mark, considering that the World Cup is scheduled for the next year. Further, Waqar stated that Amir's return was not just about the current series but was a part of their 'white-ball cricket plans' which involves assessing their bowlers keeping in mind the future commitments.

"We want to see how he is bowling as we want to get a fair idea of which bowlers to take forward and assess them all," he added.

Waqar said that coach Misbah and himself were not happy about Amir's decision on not playing Tests but believed that his presence would bring competition in the Pakistan camp alongside helping young bowlers through his experience. Waqar also said that Pakistan had plenty of fast-bowling options to choose from their young pool of talent. Further, Waqar claimed that a fit and passionate bowler could play all three formats of the game, adding on that it was an individual's choice however.

Pakistan's tour of England

The three T20I matches will be played on August 28, 30 and September 1 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam. Currently, Pakistan players are involved in an intra-squad warm-up match at the County Ground Derby. Pakistan are slated to play one more warm-up game at the same venue from July 24 before travelling to Southampton for the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series.

(Image credits: AP)