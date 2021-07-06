Waqar Younis Wants Mohammed Amir To Work In Domestic Setup Before Making Comeback

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis wants Mohammed Amir to perform well in the domestic setup first before making a comeback to the international side. Younis, while speaking to the press ahead of upcoming ODI series against England, said Amir must perform well in the domestic setup before making his international comeback due to lack of overall match practice. Younis stated that if you want to play for your country, there is a process that must be followed because playing for Pakistan is not the same as playing for a franchise.

Earlier, PCB CEO Wasim Khan had said that efforts are being made to bring Mohammed Amir back from his retirement. Khan, while speaking on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz, said that he had met with Amir in the United Kingdom and heard all his grievances against the management. Khan added that he also expressed his disappointment with Amir regarding the path he had adopted to exit Pakistan cricket. Taking about the meeting, Younis said he wasn't aware of it until reported by the media. Younis said Wasim has every right to meet whoseever he wants as he the head of Pakistan cricket.

Amir's retirement

Amir had announced retirement from international cricket back in December 2020, citing personal reasons. Amir later revealed that he wasn't getting the respect he deserved and there was a lot of mental pressure being put upon him by the management. Amir had blamed Pakistan's head coach Misbah ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his premature retirement at the age of 29. Amir had said that he would think about making a comeback for the Pakistan team if the current management is expelled.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in the United Kingdom on June 26 for a limited-overs series against England. Pakistan is slated to play three one-day internationals and as many T20I matches against the hosts, starting July 8. The third and final T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester on July 20.

(Image Credit: AP)