WAR Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

The Warriors will take on the Cobras in the league match of the Momentum One Day Cup tournament. The WAR vs CC match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The WAR vs CC live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, January 27. Here, we take a look at WAR vs CC live scores, WAR vs CC match prediction and WAR vs CC playing 11.

WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction: WAR vs CC live match preview

Both Warriors and Cape Cobras have not made a great start to their campaign. The Cobras played their first match in Group B against Highveld Lions and ended up on the losing side. Batting first, they could only muster 221 runs, despite a fine half-century from Janneman Malan (67 runs). Jean du Plessis (34 runs) and Jonker (33 runs) were the other contributors with bat. Lions chased down the target with 6 wickets to spare courtesy a fine unbeaten century from Ryan Rickelton and a half-century from Dominic Hendricks.

We're up against the @WarriorsCrickEC in our second match of the Momentum One Day Cup tomorrow. The match will be live on @SuperSportTV from 09h45. Stay tuned to our social media feeds for live updates throughout... #SSCricket pic.twitter.com/mLGWuHCG9T — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) January 26, 2021

Warriors also lost their opening match versus Lions and will be eager to win their first match by beating Warriors in the upcoming match. In the match versus Lions, Lions batting first could only score 210 runs with van den Bergh top-scoring for the side with 73 runs while Delano Potgieter scored 57 runs. Warriors bowlers Mthiwekhaya Nabe picked up 4 wickets for 31 runs. In reply, Warriors could only score 168 runs with Wihan Lubbe top-scored for the side with 42 runs. With the match being a must win for both teams, this match could be a cracking contest.

WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction: Probable WAR vs CC playing 11

WAR: Mathew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais (c), JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ayabulela Gqamane,Stefan Tait, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Mathiwekhaya Nabe.

CC: Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Siyabonga Mahima, Janneman Malan.

WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WAR vs CC Dream11 team

Wihan Lubbe

Janneman Malan

Mthiwekhaya Nabe

Jean du Plessis

WAR vs CC match prediction: WAR vs CC Dream11 team

WAR vs CC live: WAR vs CC match prediction

As per our WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction, CC should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAR vs CC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WAR vs CC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cobras Cricket / Instagram

