WAR Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, South African T20 Challenge 2021 Preview

The Warriors (WAR) and the Cape Cobras (CC) will clash in the upcoming match of the South African T20 Challenge on Tuesday, February 23. The WAR vs CC live match will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Here's a look at our WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction, top picks for WAR vs CC playing 11 and WAR vs CC Dream11 team.

WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction: WAR vs CC Dream11 preview

The upcoming clash of the South African T20 Challenge will see the bottom two teams take on each other. The Warriors and the Cape Cobras have visibly struggled in the competition so far, and it becomes imperative for them to put up a stronger show in their forthcoming encounters. Cape Cobras have played three matches in the tournament so far, and they are still searching for their maiden win.

The Cobras also are the wooden spooners of the South African T20 Challenge and will be desperate to score their first victory. Warriors are placed at the penultimate position on the table, and they also are yet to get off the mark on the points table after their first two games. The sides are expected to go all guns blazing in the crucial match, and fans are up for an enthralling cricketing experience.

WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction: WAR vs CC Dream11 team, squad list

Warriors: Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk.

Cape Cobras:Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza.

WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WAR vs CC playing 11

G Linde

T Zorzi

J Smuts

A Gqamane

WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction: WAR vs CC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: K Verreynne, S Qeshile

Batsmen: T Zorzi, M Marais, G Cloete

All-Rounders: G Linde (C), A Gqamane, J Smuts (VC)

Bowlers: S Mahima, C Bosch, A Nortje

WAR vs CC live: WAR vs CC match prediction

According to our prediction, Warriors will be favourites to clinch the contest against Cape Cobras

Note: The WAR vs CC match prediction and WAR vs CC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAR vs CC Dream11 team and WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Cape Cobras Instagram

