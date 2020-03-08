WAR Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Info

Warriors will face the Dolphins in the 24th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The WAR vs DOL live match will be played at East London on Sunday, March 8 at 1:30 PM IST. P Subrayen will captain Dolphins and Rudi Second will lead the Warriors in the WAR vs DOL live match. Let us take a look at the WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction, WAR vs DOL Dream11 team, WAR vs DOL match prediction and WAR vs DOL playing 11 for the WAR vs DOL live match.

WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WAR vs DOL playing 11 and WAR vs DOL Dream11 team

Here are the squads for the two teams ahead of the WAR vs DOL live match and WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction -

WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Dolphins -

Keshav Maharaj (captain), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Imran Tahir, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, and Grant Roelofsen.

WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction: Warriors -

Rudi Second (captain), Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, and Stephan Tait.

WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction: WAR vs DOL Dream11 team

Here is the WAR vs DOL Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Grant Roelofsen (captain), Rudi Second

Batsmen: Edward Moore, Sinethemba Qeshile, K Zondo

All-Rounders: Robbie Frylinck (vice-captain), Onke Nyaku, P Subrayen

Bowlers: S Tait, Andrew Birch, S Magala

Please keep in mind that our WAR vs DOL Dream11 team is made with our own analysis. WAR vs DOL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games. The WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction is dependable on changes made in the playing 11s from the last game.

WAR vs DOL Dream11 prediction: WAR vs DOL match prediction

As per our WAR vs DOL match prediction, the Dolphins are currently first in the standings and have won 7 out of their 8 matches. This makes them the favourites to win. However, with the Warriors on their home turf being a dangerous proposition, the WAR vs DOL match prediction could have scores ranging from 280-300, making it a very competitive game.

