WAR Vs DOL Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

The Warriors will face the Dolphins in the 24th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 on Sunday, March 8 at East London. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming WAL vs DOR live match. These include the WAL vs DOR live streaming, WAL vs DOR live telecast in India and WAL vs DOR live score and updates. The Dolphins will be led by P Subrayen while the Warriors will be led by Rudi Second in the Warriors vs Dolphins Momentum One Day Cup match.

WAL vs DOR live score, WAR vs DOL live streaming and WAR vs DOL live telecast in India

In South Africa, the WAR vs DOL live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the DOL vs WAR live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website since there is no DOL vs WAR live streaming available. The DOL vs WAR live streaming is set to begin at 1 PM IST. There is no WAR vs DOL live telecast in India.

WAR vs DOL live score: WAR vs DOL live match pitch and weather report

The average score after batting first in East London is 250. According to AccuWeather, Pietermaritzburg will see a high temperature of 29 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 21 degrees Celcius. There is a chance of rain later in the day during the WAR vs DOL live match, which could interrupt the WAR vs DOL live streaming.

WAR vs DOL live match: WAR vs DOL live score prediction and preview

As far as the Warriors vs Dolphins Momentum One Day Cup game and the team's head to head is concerned, the Dolphins start as favourites to win the WAR vs DOL live match. A rain interruption might change the pace or the outcome of the WAR vs DOL live score. The WAR vs DOL live score could range from 260-275.

