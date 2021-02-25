WAR Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, South African T20 Challenge 2021 Live Stream Details

Quick links:
The Warriors will face the Knights South African in the 13th match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 25, 2021. Here is our WAR vs KTS Dream11 prediction, WAR vs KTS Dream11 team and WAR vs KTS Dream11 top picks.
Bonus point victories were the order of the day on Day 6 of the #BetwayT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/VtnqsGeonY— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 24, 2021
Also Read | Ben Stokes Catch Controversy Earns Him Comical Ricky Ponting Comparisons From Indian Fans
With just three matches left before the playoffs of the South African T20 Challenge, the Warriors will take on the Knights in a last-ditch effort to make it to the playoffs of the tournament. Both teams have had equally terrible runs at the tournament so far, managing just one win from their 3 games each. Earning one extra point from their win, the Warriors are in 4th place on the table with 5 points whereas the Knights are in last place with 4 points.
The Dolphins, sitting atop the table with 17 points and the Lions, in second place with 12 points are sure to qualify to the next round. The Warriors will have to win this match and hope that the Titans lose their next match in order to qualify.
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Names Ex-player Who Influenced Sourav Ganguly To Make Him Open: WATCH
The Warriors vs Knights live telecast in India will be available on the 'Star Sports Select 2' and 'Star Sports Select 2 HD' channels. The Warriors vs Knights live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the WAR vs KTS live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.
Warriors - Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jensen, Anrich Nortje, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Lizo Makhosi.
Knights South African - Pite van Biljon (C), Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Gerald Coetzee, Shaun von Berg.
Warriors - Anrich Nortje, Sinthemba Qeshile, Marco Jensen
Knights South African - Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Alfred Mothoa
Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Congratulates Axar Patel For His Fifer, Also Puts Indian Batsmen On Notice
Wicketkeeper: Sinthemba Qeshile
Batsmen: Sibonelo Makhanya, Marco Marais, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder
Allrounders: Marco Jensen, Jon-Jon Smuts (C)
Bowlers: Anrich Nortje (VC), Alfred Mothoa, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams
According to our WAR vs KTS match prediction, the Warriors will win this match.
Note: The WAR vs KTS Dream11 prediction and WAR vs KTS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAR vs KTS Dream11 team and WAR vs KTS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read | Pakistan 'star Performer' Mohammad Hafeez Gets C Category Contract From PCB; Turns It Down
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.