WAR Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, South African T20 Challenge 2021 Live Stream Details

The Warriors will face the Knights South African in the 13th match of the South African T20 Challenge 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban on February 25, 2021. Here is our WAR vs KTS Dream11 prediction, WAR vs KTS Dream11 team and WAR vs KTS Dream11 top picks.

Bonus point victories were the order of the day on Day 6 of the #BetwayT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/VtnqsGeonY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 24, 2021

Also Read | Ben Stokes Catch Controversy Earns Him Comical Ricky Ponting Comparisons From Indian Fans

WAR vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With just three matches left before the playoffs of the South African T20 Challenge, the Warriors will take on the Knights in a last-ditch effort to make it to the playoffs of the tournament. Both teams have had equally terrible runs at the tournament so far, managing just one win from their 3 games each. Earning one extra point from their win, the Warriors are in 4th place on the table with 5 points whereas the Knights are in last place with 4 points.

The Dolphins, sitting atop the table with 17 points and the Lions, in second place with 12 points are sure to qualify to the next round. The Warriors will have to win this match and hope that the Titans lose their next match in order to qualify.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Names Ex-player Who Influenced Sourav Ganguly To Make Him Open: WATCH

WAR vs KTS live streaming details

The Warriors vs Knights live telecast in India will be available on the 'Star Sports Select 2' and 'Star Sports Select 2 HD' channels. The Warriors vs Knights live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the WAR vs KTS live scores, one can visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa as well as the participating teams.

WAR vs KTS playing 11 prediction

Warriors - Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jensen, Anrich Nortje, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Lizo Makhosi.

Knights South African - Pite van Biljon (C), Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Gerald Coetzee, Shaun von Berg.

WAR vs KTS Key Players

Warriors - Anrich Nortje, Sinthemba Qeshile, Marco Jensen

Knights South African - Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Alfred Mothoa

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Congratulates Axar Patel For His Fifer, Also Puts Indian Batsmen On Notice

WAR vs KTS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sinthemba Qeshile

Batsmen: Sibonelo Makhanya, Marco Marais, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder

Allrounders: Marco Jensen, Jon-Jon Smuts (C)

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje (VC), Alfred Mothoa, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams

WAR vs KTS match prediction

According to our WAR vs KTS match prediction, the Warriors will win this match.

Note: The WAR vs KTS Dream11 prediction and WAR vs KTS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAR vs KTS Dream11 team and WAR vs KTS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Pakistan 'star Performer' Mohammad Hafeez Gets C Category Contract From PCB; Turns It Down

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.