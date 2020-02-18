WAR Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Warriors will square off against Knights in the 13th match of the Momentum One Day Cup. The match will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at Buffalo Park in East London. The game will commence at 5:00 PM (IST).

Warriors have won two and lost two out of the four matches they have played. They secured a win in their last game against Lions by 6 wickets. They are currently placed at the 4th position in the points table with 9 points to their name. A win in this game will send them to the 3rd position.

On the other hand, Knights have had a terrible start to the tournament as they are still winless. They have played three and lost all three. The Knights are in desperate need of a win. Warriors have the upper hand going into the game but Knights are pretty capable of pulling off an upset. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Squads

Warriors Squad

Rudi Second (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Sinethemba Qeshile, Edward Moore, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Andrew Birch, Dyllan Matthews, Onke Nyaku, Lutho Sipamla, Stephan Tait, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa

Knights Squad

Wandile Makwetu (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Ottniel Baartman, Ryan McLaren, Rudi Second, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rudi Second (Captain), Wandile Makwetu

Batsmen: Raynard van Tonder, Edward Moore (Vice-captain), Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile

Bowlers: Shaun von Berg, Tshepo Ntuli, Lutho Sipamla, Dyllan Matthews

All-Rounder: Onke Nyaku

WAR vs KTS Dream11 Prediction

Warriors start off as favourites to win

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: WARRIORS CRICKET TWITTER