WAR XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Warriors XI and Chargers XI will meet in the 26th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. WAR XI vs CHA XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs CHA XI match prediction and WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.

WAR XI vs CHA XI live: WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The result of this contest could dictate the fortunes of both the teams. With the competition nearing its final phase, a victory here will give the winning side a much-needed boost. Both the teams have struggled to win consistently in the tournament, but they still hold a chance to make it to the next round.

Warriors XI are stationed at fourth place on the points table with three wins after eight matches. Chargers XI, who have managed to win only two encounters out of eight, occupy the fifth spot. The sides will likely go into this encounter all guns blazing with two crucial points at stake.

WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

WAR XI squad for WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.

CHA XI squad for WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart

WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

K Rahul

N Reddy

P Kumar

K Srikar-Bharat

M Sriram

WAR XI vs CHA XI match prediction: WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat (vice-captain)

Batsmen: M Sriram, B Sumanth, S Rashid, P Manyala

All-rounders: K Rahul (captain), N Reddy, P Kumar

Bowlers: P Tejaswi, Y Pramod, K Kannan

WAR XI vs CHA XI live: WAR XI vs CHA XI match prediction

As per our WAR XI vs CHA XI match prediction, CHA XI will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAR XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WAR XI vs CHA XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

