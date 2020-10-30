WAR XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Warriors XI take on Champions XI in the 18th match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 30. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. WAR XI vs CPN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs CPN XI match prediction and WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team.
Day 09: Karbonn Andhra T20#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers #domesticcricket #ranjiplayers pic.twitter.com/D5o8J2U080— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 30, 2020
The mid-table clash will see Warriors XI and Champions XI battle it out for the two crucial points at stake. Both the teams are coming into this match with victories in their previous encounters and will look to build on their momentum at this juncture of the Andhra T20 League. Warriors XI are placed third in the points table with six points, whereas Champions XI occupy the fourth spot with four points to their name.
Warriors XI trumped Champions XI in their first encounter of the league. With both sides boasting proven T20 players in their ranks, a tooth and nail fight is expected. Considering how the wicket has behaved lately, the captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first.
R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.
Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramanyam, CH VS Kaushik.
Wicket-keeper: M Vamsi
Batsmen: R Bhui (vice-captain), M Sriram, P Manyala
All-rounders: A. Hebbar (captain), M. Verma, P. Kumar, M Rafi
Bowlers: P Tejaswi, V Reddy, S Kishore
As per our WAR XI vs CPN XI match prediction, CPN XI will be favourites to win the match.
