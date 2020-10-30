WAR XI Vs CPN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Warriors XI take on Champions XI in the 18th match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 30. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. WAR XI vs CPN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs CPN XI match prediction and WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team.

WAR XI vs CPN XI live: WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The mid-table clash will see Warriors XI and Champions XI battle it out for the two crucial points at stake. Both the teams are coming into this match with victories in their previous encounters and will look to build on their momentum at this juncture of the Andhra T20 League. Warriors XI are placed third in the points table with six points, whereas Champions XI occupy the fourth spot with four points to their name.

Warriors XI trumped Champions XI in their first encounter of the league. With both sides boasting proven T20 players in their ranks, a tooth and nail fight is expected. Considering how the wicket has behaved lately, the captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first.

WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

WAR XI squad for WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.

CPN XI squad for WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramanyam, CH VS Kaushik.

WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

R Bhui

A Hebbar

M Sriram

P Tejaswi

WAR XI vs CPN XI match prediction: WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: M Vamsi

Batsmen: R Bhui (vice-captain), M Sriram, P Manyala

All-rounders: A. Hebbar (captain), M. Verma, P. Kumar, M Rafi

Bowlers: P Tejaswi, V Reddy, S Kishore

WAR XI vs CPN XI live: WAR XI vs CPN XI match prediction

As per our WAR XI vs CPN XI match prediction, CPN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAR XI vs CPN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WAR XI vs CPN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

