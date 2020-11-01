WAR XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Warriors XI will battle it out with Kings XI in the Andhra T20 League on Sunday, November 1. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs KIN XI match prediction, probable WAR XI vs KIN XI playing 11 and WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.

WAR XI vs KIN XI live: WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams faced off earlier in the tournament and it was KIN XI that emerged victorious over WAR XI. KIN XI had scored 191/2 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to a fine unbeaten 98-run knock from Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar. In reply, WAR XI were bowled out for just 65 runs as they won the contest by 126 runs.

Comings into this match, KIN XI hold an edge over WAR XI following their impressive 6-wicket win over Legends XI. On the other hand, WAR XI lost their match against Titans XI by 81 runs.

WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Probable WAR XI vs KIN XI playing 11

WAR XI probable playing 11

Murumulla Sriram, Manyala Pranith, E Dharani Kumar, Prasanth Kumar (C), P Tejaswi, P Saran Teja (WK), PP Manohar, Mohammad Rafi, Karan Kannan, M Kamil, J Vinod Naidu

KIN XI probable playing 11

C Rajan Gnaneshwar (c), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, Sanjay Naidu, M Dheeraj Kumar, Ravi Kiran, M Lekhaz Reddy (wk), S Ashish, Kunnala Bhimarao, Pranay Kumar

WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

P Saran Teja

C Rajan Gnaneshwar

Pinninti Tapaswi

Naren Reddy

WAR XI vs KIN XI match prediction: WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

WAR XI vs KIN XI live: WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

As per our WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WAR XI vs KIN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Andhra State Cricket Association Twitter

