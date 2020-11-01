WAR XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Warriors XI will battle it out with Kings XI in the Andhra T20 League on Sunday, November 1. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs KIN XI match prediction, probable WAR XI vs KIN XI playing 11 and WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.
Both teams faced off earlier in the tournament and it was KIN XI that emerged victorious over WAR XI. KIN XI had scored 191/2 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to a fine unbeaten 98-run knock from Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar. In reply, WAR XI were bowled out for just 65 runs as they won the contest by 126 runs.
Match 20: Titans Xi vs Warriors Xi— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 31, 2020
Titans XI won by 81 Runs#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/SK8cAd9qMZ
Comings into this match, KIN XI hold an edge over WAR XI following their impressive 6-wicket win over Legends XI. On the other hand, WAR XI lost their match against Titans XI by 81 runs.
Murumulla Sriram, Manyala Pranith, E Dharani Kumar, Prasanth Kumar (C), P Tejaswi, P Saran Teja (WK), PP Manohar, Mohammad Rafi, Karan Kannan, M Kamil, J Vinod Naidu
C Rajan Gnaneshwar (c), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, Sanjay Naidu, M Dheeraj Kumar, Ravi Kiran, M Lekhaz Reddy (wk), S Ashish, Kunnala Bhimarao, Pranay Kumar
As per our WAR XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.
