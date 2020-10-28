WAR XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Warriors XI and Legends XI will feature in the 15th match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs LEG XI match prediction and WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team.
Karbonn Andhra T20 from October 22nd to November 8th 2020.#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketis back #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/fpHCfHY9uP— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 28, 2020
The contest is of utmost importance for Legends XI as they are yet to get off the mark in the points table. A victory in this encounter will help the side gain confidence for their subsequent matches. Warriors XI have fared better as compared to their counterparts. They are currently placed fourth with four points to their name.
Warriors XI are coming into the contest after a thrilling last-over win against Chargers XI. Legends XI faced yet another embarrassing defeat in their last match. The side posted a modest target of 118 against Titans XI, who chased it with seven wickets to spare.
As per our WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, WAR XI will be favourites to win the match.
