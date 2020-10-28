WAR XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Warriors XI and Legends XI will feature in the 15th match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs LEG XI match prediction and WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team.

WAR XI vs LEG XI live: WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The contest is of utmost importance for Legends XI as they are yet to get off the mark in the points table. A victory in this encounter will help the side gain confidence for their subsequent matches. Warriors XI have fared better as compared to their counterparts. They are currently placed fourth with four points to their name.

Warriors XI are coming into the contest after a thrilling last-over win against Chargers XI. Legends XI faced yet another embarrassing defeat in their last match. The side posted a modest target of 118 against Titans XI, who chased it with seven wickets to spare.

WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

WAR XI squad for WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.

LEG XI squad for WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu.

WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

P Kumar

M Sriram

G Reddy

G Manish

WAR XI vs LEG XI match prediction: WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team

WAR XI vs LEG XI live: WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction

As per our WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, WAR XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and WAR XI vs LEG XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. WAR XI vs LEG XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

