WAR XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Warriors XI and Titans XI will lock horns in the 5th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 24. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. WAR XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs TN XI match prediction and WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.
Both Warriors XI and Titians XI have started the tournament with comprehensive victories in their respective matches. Warriors XI are stationed second in the table whereas the Titans occupy third place. A win in this contest will take the winner to the top of the table. Players from both teams put up a strong show in their opening games and would aim to replicate the same success in their upcoming clash on Saturday.
Match 03: Champions XI vs Warriors XI— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 23, 2020
Warriors won by 6wickets#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/qBKodDGoso
Wicket-keepers: P. Saran-Teja
Batsmen: M. Sriram (captain), G. Salleh, D. Chaitanya
All-rounders: P. Kumar, S. Khan (vice-captain), M. Rafi, G. Reddy
Bowlers: D. Swaroop-Kumar, J. Vinod-Naidu, P. Manohar
As per our WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, WAR XI will be favourites to win the match.
