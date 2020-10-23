WAR XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Warriors XI and Titans XI will lock horns in the 5th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 24. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. WAR XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our WAR XI vs TN XI match prediction and WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.

WAR XI vs TN XI live: WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Warriors XI and Titians XI have started the tournament with comprehensive victories in their respective matches. Warriors XI are stationed second in the table whereas the Titans occupy third place. A win in this contest will take the winner to the top of the table. Players from both teams put up a strong show in their opening games and would aim to replicate the same success in their upcoming clash on Saturday.

WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

WAR XI vs TN XI playing 11: WAR XI squad for WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.

WAR XI vs TN XI playing 11: TN XI squad for WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

M. Sriram

P. Kumar

S. Khan

D. Swaroop-Kumar

WAR XI vs TN XI match prediction: WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: P. Saran-Teja

Batsmen: M. Sriram (captain), G. Salleh, D. Chaitanya

All-rounders: P. Kumar, S. Khan (vice-captain), M. Rafi, G. Reddy

Bowlers: D. Swaroop-Kumar, J. Vinod-Naidu, P. Manohar

WAR XI vs TN XI live: WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction

As per our WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, WAR XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, WAR XI vs TN XI top picks and WAR XI vs TN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. WAR XI vs TN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

