Warne Slams Australia For Making Steve Smith Vice-captain; 'He Allowed Sandpaper-gate'

With a few days to go for the Ashes 2021-22, Cricket Australia (CA) finally appointed Pat Cummins as the skipper of the Australian Test cricket team and Steve Smith as his deputy.

Steve Smith and Pat Cummins were the top contenders for the captaincy after Tim Paine stepped down from his leadership duties due to his alleged involvement in a sexting scandal. Now, former Australian legendary spinner Shane Warne in his column for the Herald Sun has slammed Cricket Australia for appointing Steve Smith as vice-captain of Australia's Test cricket team.

Although Shane Warne called Steve Smith one of the best batters around the world, he slammed Cricket Australia for giving the 32-year-old cricketer a second chance after the sandpaper gate scandal.

"We all love Steve Smith and are proud that he’s the best Test batsman in the world again. But he should not be the Australia vice-captain. Everyone makes mistakes, we know that and we’ve all moved on from sandpaper-gate. But what happened under Steve Smith’s captaincy, he allowed that to happen on his watch," wrote Warne.

Warne further stated, "I think the punishment he was given was way too severe, which I said at the time. He paid a huge price for his mistake. But his second chance is getting to play for Australia again and in my opinion, announcing him as vice-captain opens up CA for ridicule and criticism, and they should throw the code of conduct out the window."

The former Australian spinner went on to say that Marnus Labuschagne should have been the vice-captain. Steve Smith along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were handed bans by Cricket Australia for their role in the sandpaper gate episode in Cape Town, which rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

Ashes 2021-22 schedule

The first Ashes Test will be played at the 'Gabba' in Brisbane from December 8-12. The second Test will take place at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historic Boxing Day Test will be hosted by the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fourth test from January 5-9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with the Perth Test from January 14 to 18.

(Image: PTI/AP)