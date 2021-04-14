Warner Calls Playing 'cross Batted Shots' Hurt Them As RCB Defeats SRH In Low-scoring Game

The Royal Challengers Bangalore held their nerves in another low-scoring thriller at the Chepauk Stadium, as they defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad by 6 runs. The RCB vs SRH was almost a replica of what happened with the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB vs SRH took a huge turn-around after David Warner was dismissed on a well-made 54 runs off 37 balls.

Following the defeat, David Warner in the post-match presentation outlined the cross-batted shots by the players hurt them the most. He said, "Our bowlers were fantastic to restrict them. Maxwell batted well and set the platform. We needed two set batsmen at the end, but we failed to do that. We needed to build a partnership and play proper cricket shots. We played cross batted shots, and that's not the way to play here. This hurts. We know how to approach in the upcoming games. We have another three games here and I think the wickets are going to get better. We need minimum damage in the first six overs and play simple cricket. The team batting second (at Chepauk) should have won all the four games. This is exactly what happened last night."

SRH lost 6 wickets on just 34 runs when skipper David Warner was dismissed. Bangalore's left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed broke the spine of SRH's chase as he took 3 wickets in a single over. Shahbaz took the wicket of Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, and Abdul Samad.

For SRH, David Warner had won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. In the first inning, Glenn Maxwell scored his first half-century for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and at the end, RCB scored 149 runs. In the last over, Harshal Patel was given the ball and he had to defend 16 runs. In the end, the Royal CHallengers Bangalore won the match by 6 runs and moved to the top of the score table.

(Image Credits: PTI)