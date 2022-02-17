Warner, Labuschagne React To ICC's 'spirit Of Cricket' Video; 'WC Final What Would You Do'

After Nepal wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh was praised by the ICC for maintaining the spirit of cricket, Australian batters David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne have reacted to the video.

In the T20I played between Nepal and Ireland on February 14, Sheikh refused to run out batter Andy Mcbrine after bowler Kamal Singh collided with him. While Ireland won the Quadrangular T20 series match by 16 runs, the Nepal team thanks to their wicket-keeper's actions undoubtedly won the hearts of many.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne react to ICC's post

ICC posted a video on Wednesday featuring Nepal wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh's incredible sportsmanship in the ongoing Quadrangular T20 series when he refused to run out his Irish opponent despite the batter being way short of his crease. The incident took place on the third delivery of the second last over of the match when Sheikh refused to take off the bails when he saw a collision between Andy Mcbrine and Kamal Singh.

Following Sheikh's outstanding sportsmanship, Marnus Labuschagne took to his official Twitter account and attempted to analyze the incident. Labuschagne explained how such a moment would have left people divided as one half of them would have believed that it was the 'fair thing to do' while others would perhaps want to 'mankad him.' As a result, the Australian batter believes that cricket is a funny game and goes on to ask his fans about their opinion.

One half say it's the right decision & the fair thing to do. The other say "mankad him" haha. Cricket is a funny game. Where do you sit? https://t.co/VP4RU8N5VR — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 17, 2022

David Warner gave a hilarious response to Labuschagne's Tweet as he gave his teammate a hypothetical situation and asked his teammate what he would do in that instance. The Australian opener asked Labuschagne if he would run out his opponent if they require just a run to win a World Cup final. If the stakes are to be so high, even the most righteous may choose to run out the batter to prevent them from winning.

Nepal vs Ireland review

After having won the toss, Nepal put Ireland to bat first, who set a target of 128 runs to chase in the 20 overs. The Irish scored 127 runs in their innings thanks to several cameos from George Dockrell (28), Curtis Campher (20) and Andy Balbirine (19). In reply, Nepal only managed to score 111 runs in the 20 overs, with Dipendra Singh Airee finishing as the team's highest scorer with 28 runs.