Warner, Maxwell & Cummins To Skip Limited-overs Leg Of Pakistan Tour, Available For IPL

The Australian cricket team is all set to tour Pakistan in the coming days, as the teams are slated to clash in a three-match Test series starting from March 4, followed by three-ODIs and a lone T20I match. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia announced the 16-man squad for the ODI and T20I with notable omissions of their top players David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell. The white-ball assignments against Pakistan will kick off on March 29, which is expected to overlap with the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Although the dates and fixtures for the 15th edition of IPL are yet to be announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has earlier revealed that the tournament will begin at the end of March. Meanwhile, in a report on the official website of Cricket Australia, the cricket governing body informed that the Aussie players will not be released to play in the IPL, until April 6. The board also stated that the annual leave for CA-contracted players begins on April 6, and players will be receiving No Objection Certificates from that date.

Top Aussie players set to feature in IPL 2022

While Warner, Cummins, Hazlewood, and Starc find themselves in the Australian Test squad, the quartet alongside Maxwell will miss the ODIs and the lone T20I. Maxwell has requested for leave as he is getting married in the latter half of March. He is a key member of the RCB squad in the IPL, while Warner was roped in by DC, and Hazlewood was bought by RCB in the IPL 2022 Auction. Alongside the above-mentioned players, Marcus Stoinis(Lucknow Super Giants), Mitchell Marsh(DC), Sean Abbott(SRH), Jason Behrendorff(RCB), and Nathan Ellis(Punjab Kings) are some of the other Aussie players to participate in the IPL.

Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022: Full squads

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. On standby: Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Renshaw

Australia's ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022: Full Schedule

Pakistan vs Australia, Test series:

PAK vs AUS, 1st Test- March 4-8 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test- March 12-16 at National Stadium, Karachi

PAK vs AUS, 3rd Test-March 21-25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia, ODI Series:

PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI- March 29 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs AUS, 2nd ODI- March 31 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI- April 2 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Australia, One-off T20I:

PAK vs AUS, Only T20I- April 5 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

