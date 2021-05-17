Warner, Maxwell & rest of Australian crew arrive in Sydney 12 days after IPL suspension

The Australian players and support staff, who were involved in the conduct of IPL 2021, arrived in Sydney on Monday, where they are expected to quarantine for a minimum of two weeks. According to Cricket Australia, the players and support staff reached Sydney at around 7:30 am local time on May 17. The Australian contingent was flown back in a chartered flight arranged by the BCCI on Sunday. On May 15, the temporary ban on passenger flights from India was lifted by the Australian government, which allowed IPL's foreign recruits from down under to get back into their own country.

The Australian contingent was staying in the Maldives for the past one and a half weeks after the BCCI called off the 14th edition of the IPL mid-season due to the breach of multiple bio-bubbles across franchises. After the postponement of the IPL, most of the foreign players were flown to the Maldives, keeping in mind the grim COVID-19 situation in the country. While players from other countries other than Australia left the Maldives last week, the Aussie contingent was asked to wait until the removal of the flight ban. The BCCI had promised prior to the suspension of IPL 2021 that the tournament will not be over for them until each participant reaches home safely.

Meanwhile, former Australian batsman and the current batting coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mike Hussey was also expected to arrive in Sydney on Monday morning through a commercial flight via Doha, Qatar. Hussey had contracted the COVID-19 virus a day before the suspension of IPL 2021. Hussey stayed back in India for treatment while the rest of the Australian contingent, taking part in the IPL, were flown to the Maldives.

IPL 2021 postponed

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: Cricket Australia/Website)

