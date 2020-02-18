Warriors Vs Knights Momentum One Day Cup Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report

Warriors will square off against Knights in the 13th match of the Momentum One Day Cup. The match will take place on Tuesday, February 18 at Buffalo Park in East London. The game will commence at 5:00 PM (IST).

Warriors vs Knights Live Streaming

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on SuperSport and CSN, which are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, there is no live streaming. You can catch all the live updates on Cricket South Africa app or website.

Warriors vs Knights Pitch Report

The East London pitch provides assistance to the bowlers. The average score in 1st innings is 226. The team winning the toss would look to bat first as the pitch will slow down as the game progresses.

Warriors vs Knights Weather Report

There is a possibility of rains in periods which could affect the game according to Accuweather. That is why the team chasing would like to be ahead of D/L par score.

Warriors vs Knights Preview

Warriors have won two and lost two out of the four matches they have played. They secured a win in their last game against Lions by 6 wickets. They are currently placed at the 4th position in the points table with 9 points to their name. A win in this game will send them to the 3rd position.

On the other hand, Knights have had a terrible start to the tournament as they are still winless. They have played three and lost all three. The Knights are in desperate need of a win. Warriors have the upper hand going into the game but the Knights are pretty capable of pulling off an upset. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

IMAGE COURTESY: WARRIORS CRICKET TWITTER