Warwickshire Vs Essex: Where To Watch English County Championship In England, Australia?

With a new format in place for 2021, the 18 first-class counties of England have been divided into three groups of six teams each. As per the new rules, each side will place the five other teams in their group twice, once at home and once away, making a total of 10 games for each county. The top two teams in each group will go on to the Division One playoffs where they will play the four teams from outside their group. The team with the most points in Division One will be crowned the county champions.

The top two teams will face off for the Bob Willis Trophy. Essex will be the defending champions coming into this season, having closely defeated Somerset to win the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy in 2020. With Round 3 of the tournament currently in progress, Warwickshire lead Group 1, Hampshire Group 2 and Sussex Group 3. Here are the Warwickshire vs Essex live stream details for the UK, UAE and Australia.

Warwickshire vs Essex live in UK

Fans in England however, will have a variety of options to choose from to view the County Championship 2021. While there will be no telecast of the tournament live in the UK, each of the 18 clubs participating in the Championships is set to offer live streams of games on their respective Youtube channels. The ECB will also offer a Warwickshire vs Essex live stream on their website and through the England Cricket app, which is a paid option.

In light of the ECB’s new, multi-year deal with the BBC, supporters will also have the option of syncing their live streams with commentary straight from the BBC. The County Championship 2021 games can also be followed live via radio in the UK. Another live streaming platform for the tournament is the BBC Sport website, which will make all games from the series available to worldwide audiences.

Warwickshire vs Essex where to watch in Australia

Like the Warwickshire vs Essex live in UK, fans in Australia can also follow the County Championships 2021 on the ECB's website and social media platforms as well as on the BBC's website. However, there will be no Warwickshire vs Essex live telecast in Australia as well. Live scores and updates will be available on the county websites/social media channels as well as on the ECB website and social media.

Warwickshire vs Essex UAE live streaming

While there will be no Warwickshire vs Essex live telecast in the UAE, once again, fans can follow all the action live on the ECB's many platforms. This includes the live streams from the county's as well as the live scores and updates made available on the board's website and social media.

Image Credits: LV Insurance County Championship Twitter