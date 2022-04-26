'Was Asked To Hire, Fire Whoever I Wanted': Ravi Shastri On Stint As Team India Director

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has recently spoken about his time spent with the national team. He opened up about how he was in complete control of the team and who he wished to keep in his side. Shastri in his interview also revealed how he stressed improving the players' fitness levels and also urged them to be aggressive and give it back to the opposition.

Ravi Shastri reveals how he was given Team India job

During an interview with The Guardian, Ravi Shastri recalled the moment when he was asked to take over as India's Director of Cricket back in 2014. He said, “I had no warning. I was commentating at the Oval during India’s [2014] tour of England and came off air to find six or seven missed calls. Seven bloody calls? What’s happened here? [The BCCI] just said: We want you to take over, starting tomorrow, at any cost."

He further added, “I told them I’d have to speak to my family and commercial partners but they just said they would sort all that out. And like that I was straight in from the commentary box. You’ll see when I joined the setup [during the ODIs], I was still in jeans and loafers. Instantly my job changed,”

Ravi Shastri while explaining his role as director of the Indian cricket team from 2014 to 2016 revealed that he was asked to "hire and fire" whoever he wanted and how he asked players to be aggressive against Australians. He said, “When I was the director of the team, it was about diagnosing problems: I was asked to hire and fire, whoever I wanted I could get in and whoever I didn’t could be shown the door. And it was also outlining how we want to play: to be aggressive and ruthless, to up the fitness levels, to get a group of fast bowlers to take 20 wickets overseas.”

The 59-year old also added, “And it was about attitude, especially when playing the Aussies. I told the boys if one single ‘f*** you’ comes your way, give them three back: two in our language and one in theirs."

Ravi Shastri on Robert Key's role in improving England Cricket

Robert Key was recently appointed as the director of England cricket and will begin working on an overhaul of England’s coaching and selection setup. Key replaced Ashley Giles, who was fired from the position after England's 4-0 Ashes defeat to Australia. With no Test captain or permanent head coach in place, or anyone in charge of selection currently. Key will have to start form scratch.

Speaking about Robert Key, Ravi Shastri said that the former cricketer needs to understand in detail what England's Test team needs. He said, "Rob will have an adjustment period to understand the issues and will need to speak in detail with Joe Root for his experiences as Test captain. But in my 24 years of commentating, I did not miss a beat or a ball of Indian cricket. And he will have covered a huge amount too. So you’re not lagging behind by an inch, you’re abreast of what a team requires but also what other teams are doing."