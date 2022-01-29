'Was Click Of Button Away From Entering': Starc Explains Why He Did Not Enter IPL Auction

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc had not registered himself for the mega auction ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) and now the 31-year-old has explained his decision to opt out of the auctions.

Speaking of his decision, Mitchell Starc revealed that he almost registered himself for the auction, but the need to refresh his body and not live in another bubble made him opt out of IPL 2022 auctions. "I was a click of the button away from entering the auctions but personally didn't want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble, needed some time to refresh the body, and for me, that's prioritizing Aussie games," Star was quoted as saying by EspnCricinfo.

He went on to add that he would love to play in the IPL sometime, but for now, he wants to spend time with his family "There'll be a time where I'd love to go back to the IPL but in terms of wanting to play as much as I can for Australia, a multi-format player as well, that's a decision I've taken and that gives me an opportunity to spend time with Alyssa and family in those eight weeks outside of a cricket bubble"

'There's been lot of ups and downs last 2 years': Starc

Meanwhile, Starc was awarded the Allan Border medal for an exceptional year on the field. The Australian fast bowler picked up 43 wickets at an average of 24.4 in the calendar year and finished as the country's leading wicket-taker. He ended the year as the second-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Ashes series in which, Australia won 4-0 with 19 wickets to Starc's name.

Speaking on winning the award, the player reflected on the last two years and revealed how there were times when he didn't feel like playing cricket "The last two years, as life is at the moment, there’s a lot of ups and downs. You find ways to adapt and what not, but it’s a reflection of the support base I have had throughout those two years as well. There have certainly been times when I haven’t played my best cricket or certainly times over those two years where I didn’t want to play any cricket." he told Cricket Australia.

Image: PTI