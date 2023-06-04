'Was Expecting Indian Food....'; Sehwag Recalls Going To A Japanese Restaurant With Sachin

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar will remain one of the most successful opening pair in world cricket. Together, these two provided a lot of memorable moments for the men in blue over the years. Recently, Sehwag took to memory lane to recall an incident with Tendulkar when the two used to tour other countries while playing for team India.

Sehwag emerged as one of the most explosive batsmen the world ever witnessed. His no-nonsense approach at the crease instilled a fresh mindset, which has been a revolution in modern cricket. Sehwag revealed how during the 2003-04 Australian tour, the former Mumbai Indians player introduced him to Sushi.

Virender Sehwag revealed how Sachin Tendulkar introduced him to Japanese food

On the 'Breakfast With Champions' show, the player said, "He (Sachin Tendulkar) took me out when we were in Australia in 2003-04 and he said we'll have Sushi. I said, 'What is this Sushi?'. He told me we were going to a Japanese restaurant. I wondered what the food would be. He said everything would be there. I was expecting dal, roti, and all.

"He held his head and told me to move on and try different food items. "That is when I got to know of Sushi. I was like, 'He has made me eat uncooked rice'. We came back, and then, I ordered sandwiches and burgers at the hotel."

The 44-year-old also stated that he went to have chicken pretty late in his life as his mother was a pure vegetarian. "Both my mother and wife are vegetarians. I've had vegetarian food at home since childhood.

Read More: Virender Sehwag recalls guidance offered to MS Dhoni in 2007 T20 World Cup vs Pakistan

"My father would order chicken from outside and have it every day. We never got to eat it. We didn't have the courage to ask for a piece. I got to have chicken when I was 17-18 years old when I went out of town to play cricket."

He further added, "I used to be Sachin's gym partner. He taught me so much in life. He taught me about hardships and practice. He would predict a bowler's length and give me a cue. When asked how he know, he'd say, 'I have now played for so many years that I can predict how he is trying to get you out with a fuller length'. The next ball would be a full-length delivery only,"