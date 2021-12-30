'Was It Right Stage To Play That Shot?': India Batting Coach On Virat Kohli's Dismissal

As India take on South Africa in the first IND vs SA Test of the three-match series, Virat Kohli & co put on a brilliant display both with the bat and then with the ball in the first two innings of the ongoing match. India posted a total of 327 courtesy of a brilliant century from KL Rahul and then the bowling unit managed to dismantle the South African team for 197 with Mohammed Shami being the pick of the bunch as took five wickets. Although in India's second innings, it seemed that the batsmen were facing trouble in staying at the crease and skipper Virat Kohli came under scrutiny again as he departed playing a rather hasty shot, having scored just 18 runs from 32 balls.

However, according to India's batting coach Vikram Rathour, the shot that Kohli played was a "scoring shot" that usually always brings him runs but sometimes a person's strengths also turn out to their weakness as well. "These are shots which brings him (Kohli) lots of runs and it's his scoring shot. He needs to play that shot and I think it is always your strength that turns out to be your weakness as well," Rathour said after Day 4 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test.

Was Kohli right to make that shot?

Vikram Rathour then added that if you avoid playing a certain shot you will avoid getting out but you will also not make runs as well. He then explained that it's about the timing of the shot. "If you don't play a certain shot, you will never get out playing that shot. You will never score runs as well. Now, when to play that shot, that's the part there are constant discussions. Was it right all and right stage to play that shot? If we can tighten up our game plans a little more, that will be better. So that's the shot he (Kohli) plays well and he needs to carry on playing that shot but he needs to pick better balls," Rathour added on Kohli's dismissal in the second innings.