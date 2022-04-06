'Was Unable To Move My Hand In The First Innings': Pant Recalls 'painful' AUS Series

Rishabh Pant recently revealed how he fought an injury to help India draw the Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the 2020-2021 tour of Australia. The wicketkeeper-batsman stated that he was in a lot of pain after suffering a blow on his elbow in the first innings of the Sydney Test match. Pant revealed that he went for a scan and it came out that he had a bruise on his elbow bone. The hard-hitting left-hander disclosed that he took painkillers ahead of the second innings in order to bat with an injured elbow.

Pant: 'I was afraid'

The 24-year-old, in an interview with India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, claimed that the injury was so painful that he could even hold his bat properly. Pant confessed that he was afraid of facing the Aussie fast-bowlers but told himself that he had no other choice but to bat. Pant went on to score a match-saving 97 runs in the second innings, which helped India draw the Sydney Test match.

"We were under pressure, they gave us like 400 something. Injury happened in the first innings. He bowled a bouncer, it kept low and it hit my elbow and I was unable to move my hand in the first innings. I didn't keep in the second innings. Wriddhi [Wriddhiman Saha] bhai kept because I was unable to move my hand," Pant said.

"We went for a scan and it was just a bruise. A bone bruise. It wasn't a major injury, but it was so painful that I couldn't move my hand. Next day Wriddhi bhai did all the keeping. We were talking to the physios because I had to bat, by hook or by crook. Then we decided, let's take an injection. Let's try if it helps with the pain. First we'll have to see in the nets, obviously. So, took the injection during the game, and then I went to the nets," he added.

"I was batting, I was trying to hold the bat but it was paining. I was perplexed. I was feeling afraid too. After getting hit I wasn't able to hold my bat comfortably. After this there's Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who are going to bowl much faster. I was just telling myself there's no choice but to do it. Nobody else is going to do your work for you. I keep on telling myself everyday that you have make India win, any which way," he pointed out.

"Firstly, there was no intention of winning the match. The first goal was to draw because it was the last day and we needed 400 runs. It was already too much of a target for the last day. We thought let's play normal cricket and see how it goes. Then there was an idea of making me bat at No.5 because I was injured and even if I got out then the batters to come could still manage. So, I came after taking the painkiller injection. It was still paining so I took a painkiller pill too."

"Ajju [Ajinkya Rahane] bhai got out before lunch. I was next. I suddenly felt the pressure. But whenever I step out to bat, I try to clear my head to not think too much about anything just go, play the situation, see the ball, hit the ball or defend the ball. I went inside. I was not getting it away and pressure was building up."

"Aussies are sledging because they were up in the game and they wanted to win and they were in a very good position. It kept on going and suddenly it was my threshold. I hit a shot towards mid on and it went for a boundary. Same over he bowled me one more ball over there. I also thought what would a big bowler do? Bowl on the same spot. 'You need 400 runs, try hitting these balls.' I thought okay I will hit them. If you give me a bad ball, I have to put it away. That's how I think. Next ball that he bowled there, I hit him for a six. Then he thought, this guy's hitting them. From the next over, the long on was back," he revealed.

"I was playing my normal game and I was getting runs all over the place. From cover drives, cuts. Started playing normal game, gradually. Because, if you only think about the process, you don't have to think about the result. I kept on doing the same thing. A good partnership was created between me and Pujji [Cheteshwar Pujara] bhai. And there was a phase where we got a lot of runs. Suddenly, the momentum of the match was changed. We were in a position to win the match. From there, everyone started feeling we could win too."

"I felt the pain for the first hour. But slowly as you're getting into the game, the pain didn't get to a point where it was too much. It was still there a littile bit but I was concentrating on every ball so intensely that my focus went more on the game than the pain. Then I scored 97. I was feeling bad, but not for missing out on my hundred because I felt that I could have won the match for India from there. So, that's the kind of feeling I had that time," he added.

Pant played a magnificent knock in the fourth Test match at the Gabba, where he helped India seal a historic Test series win. Pant scored an unbeaten 87 runs and was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the bat. India won the four-match Test series 2-1 to register their second Test series victory on Australian soil.

Image: AP

