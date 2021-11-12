Was Virat Kohli's T20 Resignation A Lever To Retain Ravi Shastri? Ex-India Coach Answers

Team India witnessed one of the best periods under the coaching of Ravi Shastri. Though India saw numerous highs during this period, key highlights being overseas wins in Australia and England, his stint ended recently after Virat Kohli's resignation as the T20 skipper of the team. Amid various rumours and speculations surrounding this, the former all-rounder addressed them in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network after the end of his tenure as coach for Team India.

Ravi Shastri denied speculations suggesting that Virat Kohli's decision to quit the shortest format captaincy was a lever to retain the former as the coach of the team, considering his alleged favouring of the former. He added that he was in favour of one person moving away when there is a clash in the dressing room. The 59-year-old also asserted that the skipper's resignation had nothing to do with Team India failing to reach the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 Cup.

Ravi Shastri speaks to Arnab, answers if Kohli's resignation was lever to retain him

After the former head coach of one of the biggest teams in the cricketing world bid adieu to his journey of over five years, he gave his first interview to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

When asked if Virat Kohli's resignation was a lever to retain him as the coach of the Indian team or was it really an overload on the skipper, Shastri replied, "I don't think it was either. Sometimes in the dressing room, people might not get along.. But then, one would have to move out. It could have been me, it could have been him. But when things are not gelling, the best thing to do so that the team doesn't suffer is that one man takes the initiative and moves out." Kohli had earlier cited his workload as the skipper in all three formats as one of the reasons for his decision to quit the T20 captaincy.

"It could have been a case, tomorrow if Virat and me were not getting along, I would have just walked up to him and say, 'there seems to be a problem with you and me. Let me go in the interests of the team'." So you have to look at the bigger picture at the end of the day. I have not asked him what was going through his mind exactly at that stage because I was not a part of the team. But if I was part of the team, or I was in the shoes, like Anil (Kumble) was, or Virat was, I would have walked up and said, 'there seems to be an issue here. It is time for me to go," he added.

When asked if Kohli's resignation had an impact on the team, that led to their exit in the group stage, Ravi Shastri replied, "I don't think it would have any impact on them. The World Cup doesn't need motivation for any of the players. It's a big event and you go into the tournament thinking that you want to play to win. It is how fresh your mind is. how the condition you are in to be physically and mentally handle the pressure of the big events. I don't think it had anything to do with what eventually happened."