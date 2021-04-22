WAS Vs ESS Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Warwickshire Vs Essex Match Preview

Warwickshire will take on Essex in a group stage match of the English County Championship 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 PM local time) from the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on April 22, 2021. Here is our WAS vs ESS Dream11 prediction, team and top picks.

ðŸ“ˆ Here's how Group 1 looks ahead of the third round of fixtures. pic.twitter.com/qRYg8igMSU — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) April 21, 2021

IPL 2021: WAS vs ESS match preview

Round No.3 of the English County Championship 2021, will see the Warwickshire County Cricket Club go up against Essex County Club on Thursday. Having secured a draw in their first match against Derbyshire after failing to chase the required 213 runs, Warwickshire pulled off a strong 2-wicket win over Nottingham in Round 2. Currently the table-toppers in Group 1, the team will hope to win this match and make themselves real contenders for the Bob Willis Trophy finals this season.

With almost the exact same run at the County Championships, Essex are expected to put up a strong fight against Warwickshire as they hope to take the group lead going into the halfway stage of the tournament. With a Round 1 draw against Worcestershire in the bag, Essex went on to defeat Durham by a whopping 44 runs to go to second place in the group. Defending champions for the Bob Willis trophy this year, Essex will hope to go all the way once again in 2021.

WAS vs ESS: Pitch conditions and weather report

Going by the last few games that have taken place at Edgbaston, we expect this match to be a balanced one with fast bowlers and batsmen getting the most out of the surface. A total of around 200-250 is par for the ground. Accuweather predicts no rain for Day 1 of this match. The temperature will hit a high of 15°C with humidity going from 43% at the start of the game to about 28% in the end.

Injury and Availability News

Spinner Dom Sibley has been ruled out for this game for Warwickshire.

WAS vs ESS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

WAS: Will Rhodes (c), Rob Yates, Hanuma Vihari, Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Dan Mousley, Olly Stone, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

ESS: Tom Westley (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Sam Cook, James Porter.

WAS vs ESS player record

Coming into this game, Essex skipper Tom Westley will be the highest run-scorer. Leading from the front, Westley has scored 263 from his two games so far, with Dan Lawrence behind him with 154. Sam Hain has been the best performer with the bat for Warwickshire, putting up 143 so far. With 13 wickets, Simon Harmer is the best bowler of the lot, followed by Sam Cook with 10 and Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Will Rhodes with 8 each.

WAS vs ESS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Adam Wheater, Tom Westley, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Vice-Captain – Danny Briggs, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Cook

Adam Wheater and Tom Westley will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WAS vs ESS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Adam Wheater

Batsmen – Tom Westley (VC), Matt Lamb, Rob Yates, Paul Walter

All-Rounders – Danny Briggs, Daniel Lawrence (C)

Bowlers – Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Simon Harmer, Sam Cook, James Porter

WAS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction

According to our WAS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Essex are likely to edge past Warwickshire and win this match.

Note: The WAS vs ESS player record and as a result, the WAS vs ESS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAS vs ESS Dream11 team and WAS vs ESS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Warwickshire CCC Twitter