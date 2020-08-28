WAS Vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Birmingham Bears are all set to take on Somerset in a league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Edgebaston in Birmingham on Friday, August 28 at 11 PM IST. Here is a look at our WAS vs SOM match prediction, WAS vs SOM Dream11 team and the probable WAS vs SOM playing 11

WAS vs SOM live: WAS vs SOM match prediction and preview

The two teams will be looking to mark the start of their campaign with a win, with Birmingham Bears holding an edge over Somerset in T20 meetings. Somerset and Birmingham Bears faced each other on 13 occasions in T20 cricket, out of which Somerset have won four matches, while Birmingham Bears have come out on top eight times.

WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: WAS vs SOM Dream11 team, squad list

WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: WAS vs SOM Dream11 team: WAS squad

Sam Hain, Dominic Sibley, Ian Bell, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Michael Burgess(w), Will Rhodes(c), Tim Bresnan, Jeetan Patel, Liam Norwell, Henry Brookes, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: WAS vs SOM Dream11 team: SOM squad list

James Hildreth, Edward Byrom, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby, Steven Davies(w), Tom Abell(c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jamie Overton, Max Waller, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale

WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: WAS vs SOM top picks

Dominic Sibley

Tim Bresnan

Roelof van der Merwe

Tom Abell

WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: Probable WAS vs SOM playing 11

WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: WAS vs SOM playing 11: WAS

M Burgess, S Hain, A Hose, D Sibley, T Bresnan, W Rhodes, C Woakes, J Patel, C Miles, E Pollock, D Mousley

WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: WAS vs SOM playing 11: SOM

S Davies, T Abell, J Hildreth, R Van der Merwe, D Bess, C Overton, J Leach, J Overton, M Waller, G Barlett, E Byrom

WAS vs SOM Dream11 team

WAS vs SOM match prediction

As per our WAS vs SOM match prediction, SOM will be favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction, WAS vs SOM Dream11 team and WAS vs SOM top picks are based on our own analysis. The WAS vs SOM Dream11 team and WAS vs SOM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Somerset Cricket / Twitter