WAS Vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Birmingham Bears are all set to take on Somerset in a league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Edgebaston in Birmingham on Friday, August 28 at 11 PM IST. Here is a look at our WAS vs SOM match prediction, WAS vs SOM Dream11 team and the probable WAS vs SOM playing 11
The two teams will be looking to mark the start of their campaign with a win, with Birmingham Bears holding an edge over Somerset in T20 meetings. Somerset and Birmingham Bears faced each other on 13 occasions in T20 cricket, out of which Somerset have won four matches, while Birmingham Bears have come out on top eight times.
All set for our first @VitalityBlast match tomorrow evening!
PREVIEW & SQUAD âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/CkZ4fPY1Zk#WARvSOM #WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/ZcPktSIGNt
Sam Hain, Dominic Sibley, Ian Bell, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Michael Burgess(w), Will Rhodes(c), Tim Bresnan, Jeetan Patel, Liam Norwell, Henry Brookes, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley, Oliver Hannon-Dalby
James Hildreth, Edward Byrom, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby, Steven Davies(w), Tom Abell(c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jamie Overton, Max Waller, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale
M Burgess, S Hain, A Hose, D Sibley, T Bresnan, W Rhodes, C Woakes, J Patel, C Miles, E Pollock, D Mousley
S Davies, T Abell, J Hildreth, R Van der Merwe, D Bess, C Overton, J Leach, J Overton, M Waller, G Barlett, E Byrom
As per our WAS vs SOM match prediction, SOM will be favourites to win the match.