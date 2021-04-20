Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal Sign Their Biggest-ever Sponsorship Deal; Details Here

Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal, two of the young and rising players of the RCB team 2021 have recently signed the biggest sponsorship deal of their lives. Puma, a world-renowned sports brand has signed both the RCB players for a partnership deal. This deal will see the duo have a long term lucrative contract with the sports brand. By signing this deal, Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkar joined Puma's star-studded partnership lineup alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul.

Spot me on field. Yeah? #PUMAxRCB jerseys up for grabs @RCBTweets — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) April 6, 2021

Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal in the IPL

Washington Sundar joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2018 and since then he has stepped in as a dependable all-rounder for the RCB. He scored 111 runs in 15 matches and took 8 wickets in the IPL 2020. Whereas Devdutt Padikkal joined RCB in the 2020 season and he was looked upon to fulfil the role of an opener alongside Virat Kohli. Devdutt Padikkal scored 473 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 124.8. The Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 season is off to a slow start with him scoring 36 runs in 2 matches.

Puma signs RCB duo for partnership

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of Puma India and Southeast Asia said that at Puma they are committed to promoting new-age cricketing talent in India and the RCB duo have displayed remarkable resilience and grit on the field that has led to their meteoric rise as athletes. He further added that Puma has also supported talent with immense future potential and they will continue to partner with young athletes at the grassroots to give back to India’s sporting ecosystem. Washington responded to his partnership with Puma saying that it feels great to be associated with a brand like Puma and watching Virat Kohli and KL Rahul has given him a deeper insight into the brand. Devdutt Padikkal also responded by saying that he was extremely excited as the brand is associated with the best athletes around the world and he is honoured to be a part of the legacy.

The Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 performance will decide whether he gets associated with more legacy brands. On the other hand, the sponsorship has seen a rise in the already impressive Washington Sundar net worth. RCB have definitely played a major role in shaping the future of these young cricketers.

Washington Sundar net worth

According to powersportz.com, the Washington Sundar net worth is estimated to be up around 7.3 crore rupees as of 2020. For the IPL 2021 season, the RCB team 2021 is paying Washington Sundar a whopping 3.2 crore rupees. The BCCI has included him in Grade C of the player contract which pays him 1 crore rupees annually. According to insidesport.com Washington Sundar has earned crore rupees from his IPL journey.

Image Source: Washington Sundar Instagram/PTI

Disclaimer: The above Washington Sundar net worth and Washington Sundar IPL 2020 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.