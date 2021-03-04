Washington Sundar Dismissing Ben Stokes In Ahmedabad Has '5' Written All Over It

Indian spinner Washington Sundar claimed the prized wicket of Ben Stokes after the English all-rounder was looking well-set for a big score on Day 1. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Stokes was earlier involved in a heated exchange with Indian captain Virat Kohli and speedster Mohammed Siraj. Arriving at the crease at 30-3, the left-handed batsman formed 40-plus-run stands with Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope before he got trapped in front of stumps by the young Indian spinner.

India vs England 4th Test: Washington Sundar gets Ben Stokes — watch video

India vs England 4th Test: Number 5 connection with Ben Stokes’ dismissal off Washington Sundar

In an amazing sequence of several coincidences, the dismissal of Ben Stokes off the bowling of Washington Sundar has the number ‘5’ written all over it. To start it off, Stokes wears jersey number 55 for England in Test cricket. He scored 55 runs and became the fifth English wicket to fall on the opening day. Moreover, he was dismissed to Washington Sundar, who wears jersey No. 5 and was India’s fifth bowler of the innings who was bowling his fifth over of the day.

The number ‘5’ coincidence aside, Washington Sundar has now dismissed the likes of Ben Stokes as well as Steve Smith in his short Test career. The lanky off-spinner made his Test debut back in January at The Gabba where he picked up his maiden wicket in the form of World No. 2 ranked batsman Steve Smith. Interestingly, both Smith and Stokes were Sundar’s Indian Premier League (IPL) teammates back in 2017 for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

Washington Sundar claims Steve Smith as maiden Test wicket: watch video

India vs England live streaming details and updates

At stumps on Day 1, Team India reached 24-1 from 12 overs. Rohit Sharma (8*) was batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (15*) and the duo will resume the innings on Day 2, still trailing behind England’s first innings total by 181 runs. Earlier, the Indian spin trio of Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Washington Sundar combined forces to bowl out the visitors for just 205.

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

