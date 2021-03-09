Washington Sundar Has EPIC Reply To Wasim Jaffer Troll, Leaves Fans In Splits

After Washington Sundar scored a brilliant 96 not out in the fourth Test match between India vs England, Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious tweet to which Washington Sundar gave an even better response. Sundar's masterclass knock helped India beat England in the Test match and win the series 3-1. As a result, India also qualifies for the final of the World Test Championship which will be played against New Zealand.

Washington Sundar gives a witty reply to Wasim Jaffer's 3 Idiots tweet

With English pundits repeatedly complaining about Indian pitches during the India vs England Test series, Wasim Jaffer has been on a tweetstorm mocking them. The former Indian opener has become a fan favourite for his hysterical way of explaining different situations through memes. Recently, Jaffer tweeted about Washington Sundar's masterclass innings after the youngster missed his maiden hundred. However, little did he expect an equally witty response from the youngster.

Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a hilarious 3 Idiots meme to describe Sundar's father's reaction on meeting India's tailenders. "Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function. But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played," wrote Jaffer. Even though Sundar came agonizingly close to his hundred, it did not stop him from giving an equally funny response. Sundar responded, "Thanks a lot bhaiya! Dad will definitely treat them with a lot of biryani and Halwa!"

Rishabh Pant leads India to victory in the India vs England 4th Test

Washington Sundar was not the only batsman who played a magnificent innings as Rishabh Pant probably stole the spotlight with his shot selections. While several batsmen struggled on the Ahmedabad pitch, Rishabh Pant pulled off some of the most audacious shots. The most audacious shot came in the 83rd over when the young gun hit James Anderson for a reverse sweep while batting on 89 runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman spared no bowler and smashed a quick 101 of 118 deliveries, helping India win by an innings and 25 runs.

India qualify for ICC World Test Championship final

Courtesy of remarkable knocks from Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant, India had a commanding win over England in the fourth and final test. As a result, Virat Kohli's men have now qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final. The ICC World Test Championship final is going to be played between India and New Zealand between June 18-23.