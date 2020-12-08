Washington Sundar Impresses Fans In 3rd T20I With Aaron Finch, Steve Smith Wickets

Washington Sundar has been a regular feature in the Indian T20 side in the recent past. The off-spinner has often been utilized during the powerplay overs. Known for bowling disciplined line and lengths, the bowler has cemented his place in the side with his miserly spells. However, the 21-year-old displayed his wicket-taking abilities as well in the India vs Australia 3rd T20.

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Washington Sundar emerges as the pick of the bowlers

Bowling with the new-ball yet again, Sundar drew first blood immediately with the wicket of the in-form Aaron Finch. The crafty bowler struck once again and claimed the prize wicket of Steve Smith. With both the batsman being in scintillating form in the India vs Australia 2020 series, it was imperative for the Indian team to send them early.

Washington Sundar, who is more of an economical bowler, scalped two crucial wickets for the Indian team to give them an edge over their opposition. The bowler conceded 34 runs in his quota of four overs. The youngster's bowling dented the opposition's hopes of getting a flying start in the contest. However, Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell toiled hard to get the Australian team back into the game and helped their side post a target of 187. Fans on social media were elated with Sundar's outing and lauded him for his spell.

the way washington sundar is growing and showing composure its just so beautiful #INDvsAUS — :) (@suhaanasuffer) December 8, 2020

Washington sundar Finishes off with 2/34 👏👏

SUPERB bowling from young chap ,got the big Wickets of smith & finch 🔥🔥#AUSvIND — Shubham (@shubhambce) December 8, 2020

Well bowl #washingtonsundar Off Spinner Ne 2 Right Handers Batsman Ko Out Kiya #finch #Smith jo Log Khte hain Off Spinner right handers ko out nhi kr skta, Wo Soch bdle Apni..#INDvsAUS — Shazz Ansari (@shaaz_ansari10) December 8, 2020

#AUSAvINDA



What a wonderful opening spell from #washingtonsundar !



Scalping both Finch & Smith for 34 in the allotted 4 overs ! — Parthasarathy Chaganty (@pchaganty) December 8, 2020

#washingtonsundar is asset to the team — సత్యాగ్రహి (@BhagathChegu) December 8, 2020

Washington Sundar ❤

4 Overs, 34 Runs, 2 Wickets!



He has been consistent with the bowl. Good addition to Team India. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/cbJmVXYb74 — over-thinker (@aryan_chaudhry2) December 8, 2020

Atti Sundar wicket nikali hai Washington Sundar ne 🥳 Smith gaya 🥳 #AUSvIND — Akshay (@a_akshayy) December 8, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Washington Sundar strikes twice

In the very second over of the match, Aaron Finch attempted to hit a lofted stroke over the bowler. However, the ball hit the toe end of the bat, and Hardik Pandya completed a comfortable catch at mid-off. The bowler in his fourth over got the better of Steve Smith as well. Smith tried to heave the ball over the covers but missed the ball completely and the ball went on to hit the off-stump.

Washington Sundar IPL price

The off-spinner is also known to be a handy batsman and an athletic fielder. The Bangalore franchise has acquired his services for the Indian Premier League. He pockets ₹3.2 crore per season for representing the Bangalore side in the cash-rich league. The cricketer has also been a part of the Pune franchise in the past but has been with the Virat Kohli-led side from the past three seasons.

