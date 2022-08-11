Washington Sundar Injures Shoulder While Playing For Lancashire Ahead Of Zimbabwe Tour

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar on Wednesday sustained a shoulder niggle during the Royal London One-Day Cup in Manchester. Sundar, who was representing Lancashire in the 50-over tournament, suffered the injury after landing heavily on his left shoulder while fielding. Lancashire said in a social media post that Sundar left the field after receiving treatment on his injured shoulder.

This comes ahead of India's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, where the Men in Blue are slated to play three One-Day Internationals starting August 18. The BCCI has named Sundar in the Indian squad for the three-match series. Sundar might be forced to miss the series if the injury worsens. The extent of his injury is not known yet. The BCCI has also not confirmed anything on Sundar's injury as of Thursday.

"@Sundarwashi5 has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing. No breakthroughs with the ball just yet," Lancashire Cricket tweeted.

Sundar has not played for India since February of this year and was further sidelined after he sustained an injury during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Sundar, while for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, suffered a hand injury that ruled him out of the cash-rich tournament mid-season. After recovering from the injury, Sundar was picked by Lancashire to play in the County Championship.

Sundar played two First-Class games for Lancashire and picked eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Northamptonshire. The 22-year-old also played two List A matches for the English side before he suffered the injury on Wednesday. In his first One-Day game for Lancashire, Sundar picked one wicket and scored an unbeaten 30 runs to help his side win by 39 runs. In his second match, Sundar registered a bowling figure of 2/43 and scored zero runs with the bat.

India vs Zimbabwe

India will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe from next Thursday onwards. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side in absence of Rohit Sharma and other senior players.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Image: PTI